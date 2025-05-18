Forget jeans and shorts - Helen Skelton just made jumpsuits my denim pick of the season
On a sunny but breezy spring day it’s so convenient to have one staple that is your entire outfit and looks put-together.
No matter the weather, there’s a denim style to suit it and I get so much wear out of my jeans in spring that I’m surprised I’ve never thought to invest in a denim jumpsuit before. The best jumpsuits are easy to wear and comfortable, but perhaps my favourite thing about them is the all-in-one element.
Helen Skelton’s denim jumpsuit was the epitome of effortless style and I saw it when I came across an Instagram video clip from her new BBC programme, Forever Home, which aired on 15th May.
She and architect Patrick Bradley join up to see if people can make their dream forever home a reality and Helen was wearing a boiler suit in the main picture. It was long-sleeved, but Helen rolled them up to her elbows.
Shop Denim Jumpsuits
This jumpsuit is perfect for summer days as it's designed in a lightweight denim fabric and has a relaxed silhouette, with a cropped wide-leg cut. It has a more fitted waist, short sleeves and is a mid-blue wash which is so versatile. Throw on a pair of trainers or sandals and grab your favourite bag and you're good to go.
Made from denim-style cotton fabric this jumpsuit has a collared neckline, short sleeves and a patch pocket on the chest. The belt is adjustable and the concealed zip fastening at the front instead of buttons makes this simple to slip on and off. It has a cooler blue wash and tan and white shoes and bags are what I'd reach for with this.
Designed with an on-trend utility style, this jumpsuit has a wide-leg silhouette and features handy pockets and a matching belt. The darker blue wash is beautiful and means it would look great with darker neutral tones like black and navy, as well as white, tan and brown. Alternatively, go for a pop of colour - red accessories would really shine with this.
This denim boiler suit isn't quite as warm-toned as Helen's jumpsuit, but it's also a light wash that feels so summery. It fastens with a zip, has a yoke at the back and the tie belt is detachable so you can wear with or without depending on the occasion. There are also flap chest pockets, front pockets and open back pockets too.
Like Helen Skelton's jumpsuit, this one has a more fitted leg shape and it's also long-sleeved which works well from breezier spring days. It has front and back patch pockets, a button placket and a zip. The buckled belt is removeable and the darker wash feels quite polished and smart.
The Alana Denim Jumpsuit is something a little different to the blue denim jumpsuits that are around right now. White denim is such a summer staple for many people and this piece is an ivory hue and has a fitted waist, belt and short sleeves. It's also collarless if you prefer rounded necklines.
The TV host also popped her collar and embraced a big denim trend for 2025 and rolled up the hems of the trouser legs. Although this looked stylish and tied in with the polished yet casual feel of her jumpsuit, it also fulfilled a purpose.
Helen Skelton is nothing if not practical and doing this meant that her outfit finished just above her short black Chelsea boots and didn’t get muddy. I love the turn-up trend because it means that you can easily adjust your denim pieces to suit your height and shoes and it doesn’t look out of place.
The wash of Helen’s jumpsuit was a light, soft blue which was very summery. Just like when you’re styling jeans, the wash is key to making a jumpsuit more wearable.
A post shared by Below The Radar (@belowtheradartv)
A photo posted by on
If you love indigo and deep blue jeans then I’d advise you to stick to these tones, but if lighter blues are your thing then they work especially well for the season because they look great with lighter accessories.
I personally love a mid-blue wash as it falls between the two and strikes a good balance between the more formal feel of darker denim and relaxedness of lighter shades. A mid-blue denim jumpsuit would be easier to make into a smart-casual outfit because of this.
As Helen Skelton was filming Forever Home and needed sturdy footwear she didn’t accessorise her boiler suit the way she might have done otherwise. For an ordinary spring or summer day I’d wear my best white trainers with a jumpsuit like this.
In hotter weather, I’d swap these out for tan, black or white sandals. Espadrilles are another lovely footwear option as they give added elevation which makes them a little smarter, but are comfier than stiletto heels.
Unlike jeans and shorts, Helen’s jumpsuit is an instant outfit and she brought a subtle touch of glamour with a chain necklace and a few bracelets. With her blonde hair worn up in one of her signature messy buns, the TV star looked so chic as she watched couple Jess and Colin complete their renovation in Wales.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
