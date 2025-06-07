Helen Skelton’s sunshine yellow co-ord will add holiday vibes to your summer wardrobe

The celebrity wowed in a floral set from the high street, and it's an outfit that will work for a whole host of warm weather occasions

Helen Skelton
(Image credit: Getty Images)
I don’t want to jinx it, but I feel like summer will be back any minute, and that means we can finally pack away our extra layers and embrace all the spring/summer fashion trends properly.

If you're looking to update your warm weather wardrobe but aren't sure where to start, in my opinion, you really can't go wrong with bright colours and bold florals as they always feel fresh and fun for the sunny season. It seems that Helen Skelton feels the same way, as the presenter shared some recent photos on Instagram wearing a gorgeous co-ord set that ticked off both key trends perfectly, and it had a lovely holiday vibe that is perfect for this time of year.

Helen looked amazing in a patterned top and skirt set from Zara, and the 41-year-old finished the matchy-matchy combination with a pair of tan strappy sandals and some timeless aviator sunglasses. The star looked gorgeous, and it's one of those looks that will work just as well for a summer wedding as it will for daytime plans – you’ll get endless wardrobe mileage out of this statement co-ord.

Shop the Look

Zara , Printed linen blend topExact Match
Zara
Printed linen blend top

Crop tops may seem scary, but when worn with a high-waisted skirt or jeans, you'll find that you won't have too much tummy on show. For even more modesty, you could layer a printed top like this under a fresh white blouse.

Zara, Printed Linen Blend Skirt Exact Match

Zara
Printed Linen Blend Skirt

An a-line skirt is universally flattering - it'll accentuate natural curves or create them on straighter frames. Wear with a plain tshirt or a denim shirt for a completely different daytime spin.

Toms, Kirs Sandals

Toms
Kira Sandals

Helen's classic tan sandals were a wise fashion choice, as the simple design will work with absolutely everything. The celebrity used her brown flats to finish her florals, but a pair like these will work just as well with white jeans or your best jumpsuits.

H&M, Balloon Sleeved Blouse
H&M
Balloon Sleeved Blouse

If you don't like to show off your upper arms, try a balloon sleeve top like this one - it'll cover up without feeling restricting or heavy in the heat. Finish with shiny gold jewels and a straw hat.

Nobody's Child , Yellow and Blue Floral Dua Dress
Nobody's Child
Yellow and Blue Floral Dua Dress

Recreate Helen's look with this similar toned, patterned dress. Wear with pared-back ballet pumps by day and then team with wedged espadrilles and a clutch for a special occasion.

Boden, Hattie Poplin Midi Skirt
Boden
Hattie Poplin Midi Skirt

Yellow is a key look for this summer, and this floaty skirt is a chic way to wear it. Buddy it up with a simple vest and a denim jacket for a saturday shopping trip, or add metallic heels for a fresh spin on date night outfits.

Bright botanical prints like Helen’s set will really wow when worn together, but if you're unsure about wearing top-to-toe bold blooms, you can easily dress down each separate with some clever styling. Try teaming the skirt with a crisp white button-down or a slouchy grey T-shirt, and the top will sit well with your barrel leg jeans or layered under a classic blazer.

However you choose to wear them, the co-ord will work for this season and for summers to come – buy now, and love forever!

Matilda Stanley
Matilda Stanley

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.

