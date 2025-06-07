Helen Skelton’s sunshine yellow co-ord will add holiday vibes to your summer wardrobe
The celebrity wowed in a floral set from the high street, and it's an outfit that will work for a whole host of warm weather occasions
I don’t want to jinx it, but I feel like summer will be back any minute, and that means we can finally pack away our extra layers and embrace all the spring/summer fashion trends properly.
If you're looking to update your warm weather wardrobe but aren't sure where to start, in my opinion, you really can't go wrong with bright colours and bold florals as they always feel fresh and fun for the sunny season. It seems that Helen Skelton feels the same way, as the presenter shared some recent photos on Instagram wearing a gorgeous co-ord set that ticked off both key trends perfectly, and it had a lovely holiday vibe that is perfect for this time of year.
Helen looked amazing in a patterned top and skirt set from Zara, and the 41-year-old finished the matchy-matchy combination with a pair of tan strappy sandals and some timeless aviator sunglasses. The star looked gorgeous, and it's one of those looks that will work just as well for a summer wedding as it will for daytime plans – you’ll get endless wardrobe mileage out of this statement co-ord.
A post shared by Helen Skelton (@helenskelton)
A photo posted by on
Shop the Look
Exact Match
Crop tops may seem scary, but when worn with a high-waisted skirt or jeans, you'll find that you won't have too much tummy on show. For even more modesty, you could layer a printed top like this under a fresh white blouse.
Exact Match
An a-line skirt is universally flattering - it'll accentuate natural curves or create them on straighter frames. Wear with a plain tshirt or a denim shirt for a completely different daytime spin.
Helen's classic tan sandals were a wise fashion choice, as the simple design will work with absolutely everything. The celebrity used her brown flats to finish her florals, but a pair like these will work just as well with white jeans or your best jumpsuits.
Yellow is a key look for this summer, and this floaty skirt is a chic way to wear it. Buddy it up with a simple vest and a denim jacket for a saturday shopping trip, or add metallic heels for a fresh spin on date night outfits.
Bright botanical prints like Helen’s set will really wow when worn together, but if you're unsure about wearing top-to-toe bold blooms, you can easily dress down each separate with some clever styling. Try teaming the skirt with a crisp white button-down or a slouchy grey T-shirt, and the top will sit well with your barrel leg jeans or layered under a classic blazer.
However you choose to wear them, the co-ord will work for this season and for summers to come – buy now, and love forever!
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
-
-
I have sensitive skin and these are the only three gentle cleansers I rely on - from a budget option to a blowout favourite
These formulas do a stellar job at cleaning my sensitive and temperamental skin, without causing any irritation
-
Forget gym workouts - these 4 easy exercises for women over 50 can help you stay active into your 70s
You can do this simple workout at any time of life for healthy ageing, but these are key exercises for women over 50 who may be going through menopause too
-
Giving a classic trouser suit a seasonal refresh, Sharon Stone's scarf belt is the clever styling hack to try this summer
Sharon Stone just gave this accessory a whole new look, and you've probably got everything you need to try it in your wardrobe
-
Sarah Jessica Parker’s breezy white shirt is the effortless summer staple we all need
Easy, elegant, and endlessly wearable
-
FYI, this swimsuit is available up to a K cup - great news if you're looking for a supportive style to take on holiday
The Bravissimo Koh Samui swimsuit has a bra hidden inside
-
Zoe Saldaña's on-trend cherry red look offers the perfect summer lift to our new season wardrobe
Give one of this season's hottest hues plenty of airtime in a head-to-toe look
-
Denim shorts, white tank and wedges: Jennifer Aniston’s classic look is pure summer inspiration
Jen is such a pro at creating gorgeous looks out of simple style staples
-
Gillian Taylforth's blush pink jumpsuit is a sophisticated alternative to dresses for summer weddings
She attended the British Soap Awards wearing an all-in-one you can find on the high street
-
Not sold on double-denim? Jessica Biel just changed our mind with this figure-flattering co-ord
Nostalgic '90s fashion is back on the style agenda, and Jessica Biel's take on the double denim trend has put the 'Canadian Tuxedo' back in our good books
-
We're taking burgundy into summer with Amal Clooney's polished jumpsuit look - it's ideal for warm weather weddings
Her one shoulder, one piece wonder is top of our shopping list