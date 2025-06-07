Helen Skelton’s sunshine yellow co-ord will add holiday vibes to your summer wardrobe

I don’t want to jinx it, but I feel like summer will be back any minute, and that means we can finally pack away our extra layers and embrace all the spring/summer fashion trends properly.

If you're looking to update your warm weather wardrobe but aren't sure where to start, in my opinion, you really can't go wrong with bright colours and bold florals as they always feel fresh and fun for the sunny season. It seems that Helen Skelton feels the same way, as the presenter shared some recent photos on Instagram wearing a gorgeous co-ord set that ticked off both key trends perfectly, and it had a lovely holiday vibe that is perfect for this time of year.

Helen looked amazing in a patterned top and skirt set from Zara, and the 41-year-old finished the matchy-matchy combination with a pair of tan strappy sandals and some timeless aviator sunglasses. The star looked gorgeous, and it's one of those looks that will work just as well for a summer wedding as it will for daytime plans – you’ll get endless wardrobe mileage out of this statement co-ord.

Bright botanical prints like Helen’s set will really wow when worn together, but if you're unsure about wearing top-to-toe bold blooms, you can easily dress down each separate with some clever styling. Try teaming the skirt with a crisp white button-down or a slouchy grey T-shirt, and the top will sit well with your barrel leg jeans or layered under a classic blazer.

However you choose to wear them, the co-ord will work for this season and for summers to come – buy now, and love forever!