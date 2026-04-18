Grace Dent is just one of several celebrities backing the return of the butter yellow colour trend for spring

Grace Dent may be a food expert, but after seeing one of her latest outfits, it's clear that she's au fait with the current fashion trends too. The star was a guest on Monday's episode of The One Show and looked gorgeous in a butter yellow dress by Self Portrait.

The delicate pastel hue, combined with a fine knit fabric and a ruffled neckline, was a seriously pretty choice and ticked off one of the key spring/summer fashion colour trends of 2026 perfectly. There has been a wash of this particular sorbet shade across the high street since last summer, and it looks set to stay for the foreseeable.

Opting for a dress like Grace’s for a polished but contemporary look will help add a spring feel to your wardrobe, and whether you have a designer budget or want a high street alternative, I've got plenty of choices below.

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Butter yellow really does feel perfect for spring, and when it comes to styling, you have plenty of options. The barely-there tone sits really well with fresh white, warm beige or powdery grey for a grown-up and put-together feel, but it also buddies beautifully with other pastel hues for a very cheerful and sunny aesthetic. However you wear it, this coveted shade will bring a new season upgrade to your outfits in the sweetest way.