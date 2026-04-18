Grace Dent is just one of several celebrities backing the return of the butter yellow colour trend for spring
And we're absolutely in favour of bringing back this happy pastel hue
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Grace Dent may be a food expert, but after seeing one of her latest outfits, it's clear that she's au fait with the current fashion trends too. The star was a guest on Monday's episode of The One Show and looked gorgeous in a butter yellow dress by Self Portrait.
The delicate pastel hue, combined with a fine knit fabric and a ruffled neckline, was a seriously pretty choice and ticked off one of the key spring/summer fashion colour trends of 2026 perfectly. There has been a wash of this particular sorbet shade across the high street since last summer, and it looks set to stay for the foreseeable.
Opting for a dress like Grace’s for a polished but contemporary look will help add a spring feel to your wardrobe, and whether you have a designer budget or want a high street alternative, I've got plenty of choices below.
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Shop the Look
Well-placed ruching at the front adds a little more shape and definition to this midi dress while flattering midriffs, making it one of the best dresses to hide a tummy.
For a more casual take on this look go for this supermarket steal. It will look great with your best white trainers and a denim jacket.
Butter yellow really does feel perfect for spring, and when it comes to styling, you have plenty of options. The barely-there tone sits really well with fresh white, warm beige or powdery grey for a grown-up and put-together feel, but it also buddies beautifully with other pastel hues for a very cheerful and sunny aesthetic. However you wear it, this coveted shade will bring a new season upgrade to your outfits in the sweetest way.
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Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
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