Emma Willis' latest looks are from my favourite British brand, and I genuinely want them all

The presenter shared some gorgeous snaps of her latest warm weather looks that have made me want to go shopping

A HEADSHOT OF EMMA WILLIS WEARING A SUIT
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Emma Willis has one of those wardrobes that consistently feels really on-trend while still being very relaxed and wearable. The star always looks great, and when it comes to celebrity style inspiration, I often look to her for some smart casual outfit ideas.

The star recently shared a selection of pictures on Instagram showcasing a wide range of her looks, captioning it "When you find a brand that’s just right and you can’t stop wearing it #appreciationpost"

They covered everything from a crisp off-white suit to a boldly striped knit. I ooh-ed and ahh-ed over each piece, so I was delighted to discover that she had tagged her clothing, and it turns out that every item that Emma was wearing was from ME+EM.

ME+EM is a British clothing brand that is well-loved by celebrities, with a number of big-name fans including Katie Holmes and Trinny Woodall. Emma’s recent looks showed exactly why it's so popular, and just how much choice the collection offers. There’s a piece to suit every summer capsule wardrobe, and you can get your hands on the very same hero buys below.

Shop Emma's Picks

ME+EM, Cord Military Crop JacketExact Match

ME+EM
Cord Military Crop Jacket

The soft tan colour and shiny brass buttons on this jacket have a smarter feel that will sit well for both day and night, and the corduroy fabric will bring a boho feel to a floaty dress or jeans outfit. If it's a bit more than you were hoping to spend, check out the ME+EM sale instead.

ME+EM, Merino Cashmere Rugby Stripe ShirtExact Match
ME+EM
Merino Cashmere Rugby Stripe Shirt

Soft luxury cashmere gives the sporty, rugby-inspired top a very snuggly and high end rework. The bolder stripes are a big look right now and will pep up old denim nicely.

ME+EM, Lightweight Tailored Pleat Front Trouser Three-Piece SuitExact Match

ME+EM
Lightweight Tailored Pleat Front Trouser Three-Piece Suit

This three piece suit will make a style statement when worn together and then wear each separate individually with other items in your wardrobe from plenty of extra wear.

ME+EM, Lightweight Tailored Shirt JacketExact Match
ME+EM
Lightweight Tailored Shirt Jacket

I love this bold pink tailored jacket. It will make a fun extra layer over a vest and skirt outfit, or buddy it up with the matching trousers and heels for a real stand-out combination.

ME+EM, Bouclé Varsity Swing JacketExact Match
ME+EM
Bouclé Varsity Swing Jacket

This varsity style bomber jacket will work well with leather trousers like Emma's outfit or throw it over a little black dress for a fresh spin on date night outfits.

ME+EM, Authentic Relaxed Deep Turn-Up JeanExact Match

ME+EM
Authentic Relaxed Deep Turn-Up Jean

Turned-up denim is having a moment and this straight leg pair show off the look perfectly. Wear with a fresh white shirt and ballet pumps for an easy weekend ensemble.

I love all of Emma's looks, but the striped jumper is probably up there as one of my favourites. It'll work brilliantly as an easy extra layer on a chilly morning or for when the Great British weather lets us down, and then once Autumn comes around, you can rewear it again and again. Team it with a satin slip skirt or tailored trousers and you'll be all set.

Matilda Stanley
Matilda Stanley

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.

