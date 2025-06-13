Emma Willis' latest looks are from my favourite British brand, and I genuinely want them all

Emma Willis has one of those wardrobes that consistently feels really on-trend while still being very relaxed and wearable. The star always looks great, and when it comes to celebrity style inspiration, I often look to her for some smart casual outfit ideas.

The star recently shared a selection of pictures on Instagram showcasing a wide range of her looks, captioning it "When you find a brand that’s just right and you can’t stop wearing it #appreciationpost"

They covered everything from a crisp off-white suit to a boldly striped knit. I ooh-ed and ahh-ed over each piece, so I was delighted to discover that she had tagged her clothing, and it turns out that every item that Emma was wearing was from ME+EM.

ME+EM is a British clothing brand that is well-loved by celebrities, with a number of big-name fans including Katie Holmes and Trinny Woodall. Emma’s recent looks showed exactly why it's so popular, and just how much choice the collection offers. There’s a piece to suit every summer capsule wardrobe, and you can get your hands on the very same hero buys below.

Shop Emma's Picks

I love all of Emma's looks, but the striped jumper is probably up there as one of my favourites. It'll work brilliantly as an easy extra layer on a chilly morning or for when the Great British weather lets us down, and then once Autumn comes around, you can rewear it again and again. Team it with a satin slip skirt or tailored trousers and you'll be all set.