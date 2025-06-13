Emma Willis' latest looks are from my favourite British brand, and I genuinely want them all
The presenter shared some gorgeous snaps of her latest warm weather looks that have made me want to go shopping
Emma Willis has one of those wardrobes that consistently feels really on-trend while still being very relaxed and wearable. The star always looks great, and when it comes to celebrity style inspiration, I often look to her for some smart casual outfit ideas.
The star recently shared a selection of pictures on Instagram showcasing a wide range of her looks, captioning it "When you find a brand that’s just right and you can’t stop wearing it #appreciationpost"
They covered everything from a crisp off-white suit to a boldly striped knit. I ooh-ed and ahh-ed over each piece, so I was delighted to discover that she had tagged her clothing, and it turns out that every item that Emma was wearing was from ME+EM.
ME+EM is a British clothing brand that is well-loved by celebrities, with a number of big-name fans including Katie Holmes and Trinny Woodall. Emma’s recent looks showed exactly why it's so popular, and just how much choice the collection offers. There’s a piece to suit every summer capsule wardrobe, and you can get your hands on the very same hero buys below.
A post shared by Emma Willis (@emmawillisofficial)
A photo posted by on
Shop Emma's Picks
Exact Match
The soft tan colour and shiny brass buttons on this jacket have a smarter feel that will sit well for both day and night, and the corduroy fabric will bring a boho feel to a floaty dress or jeans outfit. If it's a bit more than you were hoping to spend, check out the ME+EM sale instead.
Exact Match
Soft luxury cashmere gives the sporty, rugby-inspired top a very snuggly and high end rework. The bolder stripes are a big look right now and will pep up old denim nicely.
Exact Match
This three piece suit will make a style statement when worn together and then wear each separate individually with other items in your wardrobe from plenty of extra wear.
Exact Match
I love this bold pink tailored jacket. It will make a fun extra layer over a vest and skirt outfit, or buddy it up with the matching trousers and heels for a real stand-out combination.
Exact Match
This varsity style bomber jacket will work well with leather trousers like Emma's outfit or throw it over a little black dress for a fresh spin on date night outfits.
Exact Match
Turned-up denim is having a moment and this straight leg pair show off the look perfectly. Wear with a fresh white shirt and ballet pumps for an easy weekend ensemble.
I love all of Emma's looks, but the striped jumper is probably up there as one of my favourites. It'll work brilliantly as an easy extra layer on a chilly morning or for when the Great British weather lets us down, and then once Autumn comes around, you can rewear it again and again. Team it with a satin slip skirt or tailored trousers and you'll be all set.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
-
-
What does Trooping the Colour mean, what is this annual royal event and what time does it start?
Trooping the Colour takes place every June and royal fans come together in huge numbers to watch.
-
Yes, UGG boots can work for summer - Demi Moore’s latest outfit proves you shouldn't pack them away just yet
There's no need to ditch your sheepskin styles in the coming months
-
Yes, UGG boots can work for summer - Demi Moore’s latest outfit proves you shouldn't pack them away just yet
There's no need to ditch your sheepskin styles in the coming months
-
What to wear to Royal Ascot: elegant outfit ideas for every enclosure
And yes, you have to wear a hat
-
Victoria Beckham's on-trend toe strap sandals, jeans and white shirt styling is the definition of smart casual
The chunky, laid-back sandal style worked brilliantly with her simple outfit of a crisp white shirt, low-rise jeans, and chic sunglasses.
-
Barrel legs are out, flattering flares are in — just ask Olivia Munn
The ideal denim for creating a well-balanced, hourglass silhouette, Olivia Munn's jeans are the cut to invest in
-
Flattering, comfortable, and occasion-ready – Amal Clooney’s navy jumpsuit is a style win
She's the queen of jumpsuits, but this all-in-one from 2019 is her best yet
-
Ranvir Singh’s pretty strawberry-patterned dress is the perfect pop of summer colour – without overdoing it
If you're not sure how to to approach wearing brighter shades then going for a charming micro-pattern like this is a good option.
-
Victoria Beckham swears by this flattering jeans shape, and her tomato red polo top makes them feel so fresh for 2025
She was pictured in Paris, wearing the denim style she's championed for over a decade
-
Kate Middleton just did sharp navy tailoring with an unexpected chunky chain necklace
The Princess of Wales made a surprise appearance in East London, wearing one of her favourite navy suits and some standout jewellery