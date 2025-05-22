Alex Jones made me realise I need a light-wash pair of the trending summer jeans I can't stop wearing
The One Show host loves a bit of light-wash denim and her turn-up style pair feel contemporary and cool.
We all know that white jeans outfits can be tricky to put-together and some of us might be just as daunted by light-wash denim. It is lovely for summer, though, and Alex Jones has just shown some easy steps to take when you’re styling light blue jeans.
She wore some in a recent Instagram post announcing that The One Show has been long-listed for a National Television Award. Sitting on the sofa in the studio with co-host Roman Kemp, Alex paired wide-leg jeans with a red blouse and white shoes.
She also embraced one of the biggest summer denim trends with this outfit, as her jeans looked to either be turn-ups, or have turn-up-esque seams on them. Turn-up jeans are so popular right now, and I’m a big fan as it means I can adjust items to my height and still feel put-together.
Shop Light-Wash Turn-Up Jeans
These light wash jeans come in three different lengths and are made from a comfortable, stretchy fabric. This is especially wonderful because they have more of a streamlined, fitted shape. The turn up detailing on these is quite subtle which makes them even easier to style.
The stitched crease down the front of each trouser leg gives these jeans a tailored feel that I love. The wide-leg design is comfortable and it has rolled up hems, belt loops and a mid-rise waist. The wash isn't quite as light as Alex Jones's jeans, but is still very summery.
The High Stride jeans from GAP are fitted in the waist and hips, with a full length, relaxed wide-leg. They have a small amount of stretch to them and the pale blue hue of these would look so beautiful with tan and white tones. Add a pop of red like Alex did and the contrast will be striking.
Recreate Alex's Outfit
Exact Match
If you love Alex Jones's exact top then it's still available in a few sizes and it's got a pretty feminine collared neckline and vintage feel. It's crafted from breathable cotton and as well as light-wash jeans, this top would also work well with white jeans and trousers.
Made from a linen and cotton blend fabric, this red blouse is a lovely alternative to Alex's top that's very affordable. The V-neckline, hems and sleeves are trimmed with a feminine frill detail. It's plain and has a simple design which mellows the boldness of the colour.
I’ve also fallen in love with some pre-turned-up styles that save you any extra fuss. This turn-up detail made Alex Jones’s jeans quite contemporary, moving them beyond the 1980s and 90s associations that light-wash denim often has. Paler jeans also have a reputation for being less forgiving than darker styles, so silhouettes are key.
Wide-leg styles like Alex’s have a gorgeous drape to them that reminds me of tailoring and looks great with a more fitted top. The One Show host’s red Damson Madder blouse was tucked into her jeans and had a statement vintage-style collar and puffed sleeves.
You might initially think that a bright cherry-red top is too much with lighter denim, but actually I think that contrast is important. If I wear mostly whites and creams with pale jeans I can often find that my outfit looks a bit washed-out and one dimensional.
Styling them with a top in a deeper colour, even if that’s a neutral tone like black, navy or brown, is a clever way to make your lighter jeans pop. Red is fun for summer and always works well with blue denim, so it is worth considering introducing it in some way into your jeans outfits.
Alex Jones finished off her own ensemble with some white court shoe heels. They tied in with the white piping on her blouse and having just a small amount of this shade was effective.
When you’re wearing turn-up jeans your footwear often gets more of a chance to shine than with longer styles. I tend to wear mine with white trainers which I would also pair with lighter denim and then switch to flat sandals if I’m out for dinner or meeting friends.
The modern feel of turn-up jeans also gives them a lot of versatility when it comes to casual vs formal dressing. They can be worn with heels and a silky cami top or shirt for a date night and day-to-day with sporty footwear, a fits-all tote bag and sweatshirt.
Alex has worn different styles of light-wash jeans in the past, but her new turn-up-esque ones might just be my favourite. If I ever needed an excuse to buy some of the summer’s trendiest jeans in a new colour, this is it.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
