We're shopping Claudia Winkleman's stunning white winter coat from one of our favourite brands

If you're a fan of chic, understated elegance, Claudia Winkleman's latest Instagram look is just for you. She wears the perfect white wool military coat from one of our favourite brands teamed with ultra-stylish black lace-up boots—the ultimate combination to get you through this season.
When it comes to adding those finishing touches to your winter capsule wardrobe, it's all about choosing staples that are not just on-trend but that you'll wear for years to come. Opting for quality pieces is key, and Claudia's look is the perfect example. Her white wool coat is from one of the best British clothing brands, ME+EM, so you know the it's made to last for years of wear. So if you're looking to invest in a coat that will stand the test of time but also one that's super stylish, this piece is perfect for you.
Shop Claudia's Look: Option 1
Crafted from a stunning textural wool-blend bouclé fabric that's made in Italy, this coat will see you through years of wear. Plus, it also features bronze-toned buttons, which tie into it's military design.
These Legres leather ankle boots feature a lace-up front and a stylish round toe. Pair these with anything from a pair of the best wide leg jeans to sleek tailored trousers or dresses.
If you're wanting some new black leggings that can be worn for any occasion these are an excellent pick. Wear day to day with a cosy coat and one of the best wool jumpers for stylish and warm look.
Shop Claudia's Look: Option 2
If you want to get Claudia's look for a little less then this double breasted coat from Zara is an excellent lookalike. Wear with dark winter tones such as browns, burgundy or bright cherry red.
These black leather biker boots have been designed with a smooth leather upper and a slight heel for a bit of added height. Team with skirts, dresses and much more.
Styled by Sinead McKeerfry, Claudia's look perfectly balances winter white with her signature shade, black. She pairs the ME+EM coat with black skinny trousers that create a flattering silhouette. And to finish off the looks, she opts for a pair of black lace-up boots from the Italian footwear brand Legres, adding a cool edge to this sophisticated combination.
As we head into the colder months, investing in a warm winter coat like Claudia's is a decision you won't regret. With it's timeless design and excellent quality, this is a wardrobe staple that you will wear for years to come. Whether you're layering over a sparkly dress for the perfect Christmas party outfit or styling with your favourite denim jeans, this coat will elevate just about any outfit.
