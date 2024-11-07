We're shopping Claudia Winkleman's stunning white winter coat from one of our favourite brands

If you're a fan of chic, understated elegance, Claudia Winkleman's latest Instagram look is just for you. She wears the perfect white wool military coat from one of our favourite brands teamed with ultra-stylish black lace-up boots—the ultimate combination to get you through this season.

When it comes to adding those finishing touches to your winter capsule wardrobe, it's all about choosing staples that are not just on-trend but that you'll wear for years to come. Opting for quality pieces is key, and Claudia's look is the perfect example. Her white wool coat is from one of the best British clothing brands, ME+EM, so you know the it's made to last for years of wear. So if you're looking to invest in a coat that will stand the test of time but also one that's super stylish, this piece is perfect for you.

Shop Claudia's Look: Option 1

Image of woman wearing coatexact match
Wool-Blend Military A-Line Coat

Crafted from a stunning textural wool-blend bouclé fabric that's made in Italy, this coat will see you through years of wear. Plus, it also features bronze-toned buttons, which tie into it's military design.

flat lay image of black leather bootsexact match

Legres Grained leather Ankle Boots

These Legres leather ankle boots feature a lace-up front and a stylish round toe. Pair these with anything from a pair of the best wide leg jeans to sleek tailored trousers or dresses.

flat lay image of black leggings
NYDJ Sculpt-Her™ Modern Ponte Leggings

If you're wanting some new black leggings that can be worn for any occasion these are an excellent pick. Wear day to day with a cosy coat and one of the best wool jumpers for stylish and warm look.

Shop Claudia's Look: Option 2

flat lay image of white coat
Zara Double Breasted Coat

If you want to get Claudia's look for a little less then this double breasted coat from Zara is an excellent lookalike. Wear with dark winter tones such as browns, burgundy or bright cherry red.

flat lay image of black boots
Raine Leather Elevated Sole Lace Up Biker Boots

These black leather biker boots  have been designed with a smooth leather upper and a slight heel for a bit of added height. Team with skirts, dresses and much more.

flat lay image of black leggings
Amazon Essentials Women's Legging

These slim fit leggings are made from a compact cotton knit with extra stretch, making them ideal for layering underneath dresses during the winter months.

Styled by Sinead McKeerfry, Claudia's look perfectly balances winter white with her signature shade, black. She pairs the ME+EM coat with black skinny trousers that create a flattering silhouette. And to finish off the looks, she opts for a pair of black lace-up boots from the Italian footwear brand Legres, adding a cool edge to this sophisticated combination.

As we head into the colder months, investing in a warm winter coat like Claudia's is a decision you won't regret. With it's timeless design and excellent quality, this is a wardrobe staple that you will wear for years to come. Whether you're layering over a sparkly dress for the perfect Christmas party outfit or styling with your favourite denim jeans, this coat will elevate just about any outfit.

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

