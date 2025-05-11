Claudia Winkleman rocks a sharply tailored tuxedo jacket and her signature leggings at the TV BAFTAs 2025 and it's the perfect alternative to formal dresses

When it comes to red carpet looks, Claudia Winkleman always has a distinctive style and poise and the TV BAFTAs 2025 was no different. Snapped looking effortlessly cool, Claudia stuck to her tried and tested formula for the red carpet and opted for an all black ensemble.

Looking appropriately formal, Claudia opted for a black, single breasted, tuxedo jacket, that finished at her lower thigh, and gently nipped in at the waist for a lightly tailored fit.

Keeping her outfit modern and directional, Claudia swapped the traditional satin trimmed tuxedo trouser for a form fitting pair of jet black leggings, an item of clothing that is something of a signature piece for the star and definitely a key player in her capsule wardrobe.

Claudia Winkleman rocks a tuxedo blazer with leggings on the TV BAFTAs 2025 red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There is no question that Claudia Winkleman has enviable style. The TV presenter's outfits on The Traitors regularly sell out, and fashion fans keep a keen eye on the looks that Claudia and her stylist Sinead McKeefry put together for some serious style inspiration.

A somewhat bold choice for a red carpet ceremony, where dresses are more common, Claudia reminded us that formalwear goes far beyond frothy dresses and a tuxedo for women is a striking and elegant alternative for occasionwear.

An appropriate switch out for the best wedding guest dresses, we absolutely love that Claudia has swapped the classic cigarette pants with satin trim for a more comfortable legging, and thanks to the longer line jacket, and very jet black hue, the outfit remains polished.

Get the look

Claudia finished her look with a pair of white stiletto heels and a classic black, envelope clutch bag. Two simple but beautiful accessories that only enhanced the outfit. Keeping her jewellery minimal, we spotted a delicate gold anklet and a black thumb ring, again, ensuring the finishing touches were pared-back.

Claudia Winkleman kept her classic smokey eye make up and wore her hair down, a style we are used to seeing from the star.

A strong and stylish red carpet look, we loved seeing something a bit different from the usual cocktail dresses and gowns that dominated the red carpet. Proving just how comfortable she is with her own sense of style, Claudia stayed true to her love of black, tailoring and smart casual outfits that always feel so effortless.