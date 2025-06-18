Leighton Meester's floor-sweeping chocolate brown jumpsuit is an elegant alternative to your go-to occasion dress

Leighton Meester's sleeveless chocolate brown jumpsuit makes a strong case for swapping your go-to occasionwear dresses for similar mocha-coloured one-pieces. The Gossip Girl alum was spotted in New York wearing the wide-leg, plunging V-neck jumpsuit before attending The Buccaneers premiere later that day.

Rich chocolate brown might feel like an unexpected colour choice in the summer months, when bright airy pastels take precedence, but this favoured hue is proving to be as versatile as it is beautiful. Designed by Michael Kors, her exact jumpsuit is the Tie Waist Palazzo Jumpsuit, she pairs it with Christian Louboutin Strappy Platform Sandals. To finish, the actress carries a small red shoulder bag and black framed sunglasses.

This is exactly the kind of outfit that answers how to look elevated and intentional without going down the traditional occasionwear route. Whether you're looking for event-ready staples for a garden party or a rooftop dinner, a jumpsuit like this does it all. And the best jumpsuits not only work for weekend outings, but they also double as a great alternative for the best wedding guest dresses, too.

(Image credit: Leighton Meester)

We're so used to seeing Leighton Meester with her signature glossy brown hair, a shade that became practically iconic during her Gossip Girl days; however, this auburn copper tone feels refreshingly chic.

Our advice when shopping for jumpsuits during the warmer season is to consider floaty fabrics like soft cotton or lightweight jersey blends. You could also choose a natural fibre like linen to ensure maximum breathability in the hotter climates.

Shop Our Favourite Brown Jumpsuits

ME+EM Crossover Wide-Leg Jumpsuit Elevated Evening Jersey £350 at ME+EM Offering a similar wide leg silhouette to Leighton's jumpsuit, this evening piece will make an impact. Team with gold jewellery and open-toe heels for a special occasion, or wear with flats and a lightweight cardigan for a smart-casual dress code. Adrianna Papell Belted Wide Leg Satin Crepe Jumpsuit £137.01 at Nordstrom If you prefer more coverage, the mid-length sleeves on this wide-leg jumpsuit are the perfect feature. The tie-waist will cinch and flatter, and the plunging V-neck is an elegant addition that will add a touch of glamour to your look. Nobody's Child Brown Tie Waist Jumpsuit £75 at Nobody's Child For a more laid-back feel, opt for this tie-waist jumpsuit that comes in an organic cotton and linen blend that's perfectly suited for warmer climates. What's great about this piece is that you can dress it up or down for almost any occasion.

Shop Accessories

AIRE Amalthea 55mm Cat Eye Sunglasses £395 at ME+EM These cat-eye sunglasses will become your new best friend throughout the summer months and can be worn all year round too. The vintage-inspired design will add a playful edge to your occasionwear looks, or simply your daytime weekend attire. Fashion Thirsty Store Women's High Block Heels Platform Shoes £24 at Amazon Finish off your occasionwear looks with these elegant yet functional platform heels. The chunky heel and platform sole offers height without the discomfort of a stiletto. Wear all season long, teamed with floaty summer dresses, comfortable jumpsuits or even your favourite denim jeans. Mango Leather Shoulder Bag £99.99 at Mango This leather handbag is the kind of accessory that will liven up almost any outfit, and I especially like the idea of combining bold crimson with rich chocolate brown. Plus, the short metallic handle offers

Falling in line with the fashion trends of 2025, chocolate brown is a shade that's here to stay. Plus, it's one of those rare colours that work effortlessly across all seasons. In the warmer months, consider pairing it with gold jewellery and bright, vivid colours such as crimson or lemon yellow. You could also go for more refined options, including light pastels such as dusty blue or sage green.