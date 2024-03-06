H&M discount codes for March 2024

FAQs

Does H&M offer free delivery? Sign up as a H&M member to get free standard delivery on orders of £30 or more. Your order will arrive within 3-5 working days. You can join the H&M loyalty scheme for free. For orders less than £30, there is usually a delivery cost of £3.99.

How can I get a 10% off discount at H&M? When you sing up for the H&M membership program, you will be sent 10% off your first order. You can sign up for free on the H&M website with your preferred email address.

How do I find a H&M near me? H&M has more than 150 stores throughout the UK. To discover the closest one to you, use their online store locator by inputting your postcode. This will generate a list of your nearest branches, organised by the closest to you.

Does H&M offer student discount? H&M has been known to provide 10% off for students during limited periods in the past, including Fesher's week. Whilst there are no student discounts at this time, be sure to sign up with H&M's affiliate student network for future discounts.

What is the H&M returns policy?

H&M allows returns of any items within 28 days from the date of purchase, provided they are returned in resalable conditions. Returns are completely free. To begin the return, you need to log into H&M and print a returns label.

Hints and Tips

Shop in the Sale: H&M hosts sales frequently throughout the year, especially during major seasonal events like Christmas, New Year's, and Black Friday. During these sales, our savings experts have found discounts of up to 70% off. Be sure to check our page closer to the time for the best deals.

Subscribe to the newsletter: Subscribing to the H&M newsletter will give you a 10% discount on your next purchase. You'll also be kept informed with regular updates from the brand. You'll be the first to know about promotions and sales, new product launches, and occasional exclusive discounts.

Become a H&M member: By enrolling in the H&M Membership scheme, you can earn points on your purchases. You'll earn one point for every £1 you spend. You can also get free delivery on orders over £30, exclusive discounts, and birthday gifts. Once you reach 300 points, you can get even better rewards. This includes free delivery on all orders and access to exclusive offers.

Refer a friend: Know somebody who loves to shop for the latest trends? Refer a friend to H&M and you can earn 50 more points. Once your friend makes their first purchase using your referral link, your account will be credited with 50 points. This is a smart way to get closer to the 300-point mark and extra savings from this tier. Or, you can use your points towards your next purchase.

How to Use Your H&M Discount Code

Check here for H&M discount codes to suit your purchase. Click to 'Get Discount' to see your new code. Go to H&M and add your products to your basket. Click the bag icon in the top right corner to go to the checkout page. Click 'Apply discount' Enter your code and click 'Apply' and your discount will be added.

