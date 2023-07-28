Cotton Traders discount codes for July 2023

Shop luxurious clothing & homeware for less with our 12 live Cotton Traders discount codes.

Don't miss 10% off purchases & free shipping when you spend a minimum of £40 by redeeming this voucher code at Cotton Traders
Ends: Sun 6 Aug 2023
Excludes Clearance, Triumph, Sloggi and Berlei branded items.
Don't miss 10% off plus free shipping when you spend a minimum of £30 by applying this promo code at Cotton Traders
Ends: Sun 6 Aug 2023
This promotion is: (i) only valid on the retailer's website; (ii) subject to availability; (iii) must be used before the expiration date; (iv) cannot be used in conjunction with other offers, promotions or discounts unless stated otherwise; (v) may not apply to taxes or any other fees; and (vi) not transferable or redeemable for cash or credit. Further important things to note about this promotion: The end date of this offer is 6 Aug 2023 22:59 Some products may be excluded. There may be exclusions based on location. The price and discount displayed were correct at the time of publication. The retailer can change, pause or end this promotion at any time without notice. By using this promotion, you acknowledge that you have read and understood the above terms and conditions. For further details, please check the retailer's website.
code
Take £5 off purchases plus free shipping when you spend a minimum of £40 by applying this promo code at Cotton Traders
Ends: Sun 6 Aug 2023
Excludes Clearance, Triumph, Sloggi and Berlei branded items.This promotion is: (i) only valid on the retailer's website; (ii) subject to availability; (iii) must be used before the expiration date; (iv) cannot be used in conjunction with other offers, promotions or discounts unless stated otherwise; (v) may not apply to taxes or any other fees; and (vi) not transferable or redeemable for cash or credit. Further important things to note about this promotion: The end date of this offer is 6 Aug 2023 22:59 Some products may be excluded. There may be exclusions based on location. The price and discount displayed were correct at the time of publication. The retailer can change, pause or end this promotion at any time without notice. By using this promotion, you acknowledge that you have read and understood the above terms and conditions. For further details, please check the retailer's website.
Grab £5 off purchases plus free shipping when you spend a minimum of £30 by redeeming this discount code at Cotton Traders
Ends: Sun 6 Aug 2023
This promotion is: (i) only valid on the retailer's website; (ii) subject to availability; (iii) must be used before the expiration date; (iv) cannot be used in conjunction with other offers, promotions or discounts unless stated otherwise; (v) may not apply to taxes or any other fees; and (vi) not transferable or redeemable for cash or credit. Further important things to note about this promotion: The end date of this offer is 6 Aug 2023 22:59 Some products may be excluded. There may be exclusions based on location. The price and discount displayed were correct at the time of publication. The retailer can change, pause or end this promotion at any time without notice. By using this promotion, you acknowledge that you have read and understood the above terms and conditions. For further details, please check the retailer's website.
Grab 10% off latest offers and deals by signing up to the Cotton Traders newsletter
Ends: Wed 15 May 2024
Exclusions may apply
Buy shorts at Cotton Traders starting at £8
Ends: Tue 16 Jul 2024
Exclusions may apply, check retailer website for more information
Check out sandals at Cotton Traders from only £16
Ends: Wed 24 Jul 2024
Exclusions may apply, check retailer website for more information
Grab delivery at Cotton Traders from only £4
Ends: Sat 24 Aug 2024
Exclusions may apply.
Grab up to 55% off men's shirts in the Cotton Traders sale
Ends: Thu 3 Aug 2023
Exclusions may apply, check retailer website for more information
Take advantage of this opportunity and get up to 50% off at Cotton Traders
Ends: Wed 2 Aug 2023
Exclusions may apply.
take advantage of clearance sale and save half off all women's clothing
Ends: Fri 28 Jul 2023
Exclusions may apply, check retailer website for more information
Don't miss £15 men's waterproof jackets in the Cotton Traders sale
Ends: Mon 31 Jul 2023
Exclusions may apply
A woman and a man sitting in front of a bell tent wearing clothing from Cotton Traders
Emma Webber
Emma Webber
published

FAQs

Can I use Cotton Trader discount codes on sale items?

Normally, Cotton Traders voucher codes are for full-price items only. However, check the T&Cs of the code just to be sure as you may be able to use it on sale items. Cotton Traders' sales usually offer massive discounts (like up to 55% off), so you’ll still be saving loads even if you can’t use a code alongside your purchase.  

Can I get free delivery at Cotton Traders?

Cotton Traders doesn’t offer free delivery as standard. However, Cotton Traders does sometimes have free delivery discount codes, so make sure you check through our latest offers to find out if there’s one currently available. If there isn’t a free delivery code, standard delivery costs £3.99 for all orders and will arrive within 3-5 working days.  

Can I get free click & collect at Cotton Traders?

Yep, Cotton Traders has 2 types of click and collect services. If you collect from a Cotton Traders store, it’s free for orders over £35 and £2.99 for orders under. You can also send your order to an Evri ParcelShop which costs between £3.99-£5.99. Click and collect orders are normally available within 7 days of purchase. 

Is there a Cotton Traders NHS discount?

To say a massive thank you to key workers, Cotton Traders offers a 10% discount on full-price orders in partnership with Health Service Discounts. If this offer applies to you, head over to the Health Service Discounts website and become a member - it’s free to join so don’t miss out!  

What is the Cotton Traders returns policy?

You can return your items within 14 days of receiving them, just make sure they’re unused and in their original packaging. You can get free returns at Cotton Traders if you return your items to a store (even if you bought them online). If you return by post, this will cost £2.95 with the pre-paid returns service.  

How do I contact Cotton Traders customer service?

There are a few ways to get in touch, the first is by phone. For customer service enquiries call 0161 286 4321, the phone lines are open Monday to Friday from 8am-6:30pm and Saturday from 8am-6pm. Alternatively, you can write to the team at Cotton Traders, Neptune House, Pacific Court, Pacific Road, Altrincham, WA14 5BJ.  

Hints & Tips

As well as Cotton Traders discount codes there are other ways to snap up a bargain on your new clothing and homeware. Follow our handy tips to find out how: 

Get a new customer discount with the newsletter: When you join the Cotton Traders mailing list, you can bag 10% off your first order over £25. Not only this but receiving Cotton Traders emails will give you access to exclusive deals and you’ll be the first to know about any new sales and product releases. To join the mailing list, head to the Cotton Traders website, scroll to the bottom of the page and add your email address in the box below the text ‘Sign up to our emails to enjoy 10% off your first order’. Once you’ve added your email address, you just need to wait for your discount code to arrive in your inbox.

Browse the clearance: Cotton Traders runs a clearance sale all year round, giving all you bargain-hunters an easy way to save. The clearance offers big discounts, often selling clothing with up to 55% off, so it’s well worth checking out. 

Shop when there’s a seasonal sale: Cotton Traders often has seasonal sales throughout the year, including an awesome Black Friday sale. We recommend signing up for the newsletter so you can be in the know when the next sale drops and you can be the first to pick up loads of discounted goodies. 

Join the club: Cotton Traders has a free membership programme called Cotton Gold Club. This membership is for those who shop regularly at Cotton Traders. Once you’ve made 12 orders at the retailer you’ll you'll automatically be entered into the Gold Club and you’ll receive your exclusive membership card in the post. There are many benefits to the club, including being entered into prize draws where you can win your order free (up to the value of £50).  

How to use your Cotton Traders voucher code

  1. Scroll through our list of Cotton Traders discount codes. Click the 'Get Code' button on the offer you like. 
  2. Wait for the pop-out box to show, revealing your code. Copy the code by clicking the 'Get Code' button. 
  3. Head to the Cotton Traders website, do your shopping and head to the shopping basket page. Paste your code in the box underneath the payment details section. 
  4. Click 'Apply' and watch the savings come rolling in. 
About Cotton Traders

British clothing retailer Cotton Traders was founded in 1987 by pals and former England rugby captains, Steve Smith and Fran Cotton. Originally, the company just sold high-quality rugby shirts but branched out to stock a variety of premium leisurewear, footwear and homeware over the years. Cotton Traders is the one-stop shop where you can pick up all your wardrobe essentials, and when you add one of Cotton Traders discount codes to the mix you’ll be picking up some savings too.  

Emma Webber Emma Webber Contributing Shopping Writer

Emma is a Contributing Writer for Woman&Home and works primarily in the Vouchers Team. She’s been writing about how to save money on shopping since 2018, spending time on the teams at Vouchercloud, Groupon and MyVoucherCodes. She specialises in retailers across the homes, garden and fashion industries, and loves nothing more than finding hacks to help everyone save money on their everyday shopping. 

