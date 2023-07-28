woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

FAQs

Can I use Cotton Trader discount codes on sale items? Normally, Cotton Traders voucher codes are for full-price items only. However, check the T&Cs of the code just to be sure as you may be able to use it on sale items. Cotton Traders' sales usually offer massive discounts (like up to 55% off), so you’ll still be saving loads even if you can’t use a code alongside your purchase.

Can I get free delivery at Cotton Traders? Cotton Traders doesn’t offer free delivery as standard. However, Cotton Traders does sometimes have free delivery discount codes, so make sure you check through our latest offers to find out if there’s one currently available. If there isn’t a free delivery code, standard delivery costs £3.99 for all orders and will arrive within 3-5 working days.

Can I get free click & collect at Cotton Traders? Yep, Cotton Traders has 2 types of click and collect services. If you collect from a Cotton Traders store, it’s free for orders over £35 and £2.99 for orders under. You can also send your order to an Evri ParcelShop which costs between £3.99-£5.99. Click and collect orders are normally available within 7 days of purchase.

Is there a Cotton Traders NHS discount? To say a massive thank you to key workers, Cotton Traders offers a 10% discount on full-price orders in partnership with Health Service Discounts. If this offer applies to you, head over to the Health Service Discounts website and become a member - it’s free to join so don’t miss out!

What is the Cotton Traders returns policy? You can return your items within 14 days of receiving them, just make sure they’re unused and in their original packaging. You can get free returns at Cotton Traders if you return your items to a store (even if you bought them online). If you return by post, this will cost £2.95 with the pre-paid returns service.

How do I contact Cotton Traders customer service? There are a few ways to get in touch, the first is by phone. For customer service enquiries call 0161 286 4321, the phone lines are open Monday to Friday from 8am-6:30pm and Saturday from 8am-6pm. Alternatively, you can write to the team at Cotton Traders, Neptune House, Pacific Court, Pacific Road, Altrincham, WA14 5BJ.

Hints & Tips

As well as Cotton Traders discount codes there are other ways to snap up a bargain on your new clothing and homeware. Follow our handy tips to find out how:

Get a new customer discount with the newsletter: When you join the Cotton Traders mailing list, you can bag 10% off your first order over £25. Not only this but receiving Cotton Traders emails will give you access to exclusive deals and you’ll be the first to know about any new sales and product releases. To join the mailing list, head to the Cotton Traders website, scroll to the bottom of the page and add your email address in the box below the text ‘Sign up to our emails to enjoy 10% off your first order’. Once you’ve added your email address, you just need to wait for your discount code to arrive in your inbox.

Browse the clearance: Cotton Traders runs a clearance sale all year round, giving all you bargain-hunters an easy way to save. The clearance offers big discounts, often selling clothing with up to 55% off, so it’s well worth checking out.

Shop when there’s a seasonal sale: Cotton Traders often has seasonal sales throughout the year, including an awesome Black Friday sale. We recommend signing up for the newsletter so you can be in the know when the next sale drops and you can be the first to pick up loads of discounted goodies.

Join the club: Cotton Traders has a free membership programme called Cotton Gold Club. This membership is for those who shop regularly at Cotton Traders. Once you’ve made 12 orders at the retailer you’ll you'll automatically be entered into the Gold Club and you’ll receive your exclusive membership card in the post. There are many benefits to the club, including being entered into prize draws where you can win your order free (up to the value of £50).

How to use your Cotton Traders voucher code