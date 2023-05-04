House of Bruar discount codes for May 2023

Hints and Tips

Sale Section:

The next time you find yourself scrolling through the House of Bruar website for something that catches your eye, why not check out their handy sales section first? When you do, you’ll be able to discover and shop high-quality garments that are sure to get you ready for the outdoors in style. Whether it’s a luxury quilt jacket to keep you cosy on those winter walks, a beautiful linen dress so you can look the part for those summer picnics, or a pair of classic Chelsea boots for that ultimate wardrobe staple, you’ll be able to enjoy up to 50% off so be sure to check it out now!

Country Gifts:

Whether you’ve got an upcoming birthday, a special occasion to celebrate, or you fancy brightening someone’s day just because House of Bruar has got you covered. Their impressive country gift section on their website is jam-packed with an amazing selection of wonderful gift ideas fit for a country-loving individual. Whether it’s a beautiful mounted print that they can proudly display in their home, a set of Burns Crystal Dram glasses for hosting evening dinner parties, or perhaps a Beatrix Potter small toy for a little one, you’re sure to find something just perfect. From hand-crafted items and kitchen essentials to home accessories, and things for your beloved pooch, be sure to check them out now.

Gift Vouchers:

Whatever the occasion, sometimes it can be tricky to know what your special someone would love to receive as a gift. Luckily for you, With House of Bruar’s thoughtful gift vouchers, you’ll be able to give someone the gift of traditional outdoor wear that they are sure to love, at a fraction of the cost. If you’ve got a bit of a tight budget, worry not, for House of Bruar offers several gift voucher options from as little as £10, to as much as £1,000! Simply head on over to the House of Bruar website now to purchase one so you can make sure that your nearest and dearest feel extra special.

FAQs

How long does delivery take from House of Bruar? At House of Bruar, when you opt for standard delivery, this may take up to five working days to be dispatched, and an additional 2 working days to be delivered via Royal Mail. Standard delivery to most postcodes costs £4.25. Please note that orders placed on Friday or Saturday might take longer to be delivered. If you’d prefer a more speedy delivery, you can opt for express delivery for £7.95 via Royal Mail. Providing that you place your order before 12:00pm (noon) Monday - Thursday, you can expect to receive your order the next working day.

What payment methods are available at House of Bruar? At House of Bruar, they have several payment options that are available for you to choose from. They accept payments from major credit and debit cards including Visa, Visa Debit, Mastercard, Maestro, and American Express. If this does not work for you, they also accept alternative payment methods such as PayPal.

How do I contact House of Bruar? If you’d like to get in touch with House of Bruar you can give them a call on the following number: 03451 360111 / 01796 483236. Alternatively, you can email them at: mailorder@houseofbruar.com for mail-related questions, or retail@houseofbruar.com for retailer-related questions.

Can I cancel my order from House of Bruar? Yes, in the circumstances that you might have changed your mind, you can cancel your order from House of Bruar. At House of Bruar, they have a 14-day cancellation policy which means you’ll be able to cancel within 14 days of purchase. To cancel, contact House of Bruar by either phoning them on the following number: 01796 483236, or email them at: mailorder@houseofbruar.com .

What is the returns policy at House of Bruar? If you are not 100% satisfied with your purchase from House of Bruar, not to worry. At House of Bruar, they have a handy 30-day returns policy which means you’ll have up to 30 days to return your order. Please note that all orders must be returned in their original condition, unworn, unwashed, and undamaged. The cost of making a return is the customer’s responsibility.

