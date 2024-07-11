Best Kindle book deals - free books and daily discounts on page-turners and popular novels
Here's how to build an enviable electronic library
If you're not already a regular on the Kindle deals page, you should be. On a daily, weekly, and monthly basis, Amazon slashes the price of a range of best-selling books. You can pick up the most popular holiday reads and the latest conversation starters for free or for 99p.
I spend more time than I care to admit on the Amazon Kindle book deals page. If you're on there at the right time and you know what to look for, you can find some incredible discounts.
For example, in the last couple of months I've read the first book in Lucinda Riley's best-selling Seven Sisters series for free, and finished the Bridgerton books for 99p each.
So, make sure you've got the best Kindle for you, that's full of charge; block-book your evenings and your weekend; put away your paperbacks; and get cosy in your comfy chair (or on the beach). You can speed through a whole year of the latest and greatest Kindle book deals for the same price as one hardback, with advice from our keenest readers at w&h. And with Amazon Prime Day coming up, you'll soon be able to grab one of the best Kindle deals too!
Today's best Kindle books deals
Amazon updates their book deals daily, weekly, and monthly. If you see a deal you like, it's worth investing there and then as some offers are only live for 24 hours.
If you want to get straight to the deals for yourself, this is the page you'll find today's Kindle deals. If you'd like some ideas, we've been through all the best Kindle book deals available right now and can vouch for each recommendation on this list.
If you, dearest reader, are part of Lady Whistledown's committed following, you'll be eager to know what's happening in the ton post-Pen and Colin. We've found all the storyline secrets for next season and beyond. The best part is, each book is just 99p.
Straight off our recommendations for the best feminist books ever written, this extended essay is a must-read for anyone interested in gender equality. Once you've read it, you'll spot it referenced in plenty of places, Beyoncé and TEDx to name just two.
I can still remember the first time I read One Day. The story follows Dex and Em on the same day, every day, for years. Since being published, Anne Hathaway has starred in the film adaptation and, most recently, it's been a Netflix series. If you want a love story that will laugh and cry, this is it. Plis, at 99p, it's worth every penny.
One of the perks of our job is that we get to read early releases and this is one that I actually couldn't put down. It's the perfect holiday read, you'll laugh, your heart will ache, and you won't be able to stop thinking about Harriet and Wyn. Are they perfect for each other, really?
If you missed this Sunday Times bestseller last summer, you're in luck. For just 99p you can make your way through this hilarious, very real novel, from the screenwriter for Schitt's Creek. I can't recommend it enough.
Hot off the Zoe Ball Book Club list, this thriller promises to keep you on the edge of your seat. It tells the story of Henrietta's attempt to solve the disappearance of her client Annie's younger sister. As she digs deeper into the case, she realises that all is not what it seems.
This Man Booker prize winner is the novel you probably already have on your wishlist. This is your sign to finally read it. Wolf Hall is set in Henry VII's England, with all the twists, turns, and sordid details that you might expect (and some you might not). It's ruthless and enchanting in every way.
This is your classic romcom, reduced to just 99p. The story of two sworn enemies ending up on an all-expenses-paid honeymoon in Hawaii promises some irresistible holiday reading. It has summer loving written all over it.
I've already sped read through this (and I wish I had waited until it was free, like it is now). The Flat Share is the story of two tenants in a cheap flat, working out how to love together. It's romance done right, with witty, fun characters you'll love and care for.
If you like your summer reads full of twists, turns, and chilling plots, you can't better this. I Let You Go is a Sunday Times best-seller, that follows Jenna in the aftermath of a tragic accident. She doesn't think she could have prevented it, but months later, her past begins to catch up with her. You'll have to read it to find out more.
Psychological thrillers are some of my favourite books to read and this is one that you won't forget. It's been an online sensation, thanks to the fascinating storyline that follows Alicia Berenson, a normal woman who one day shoots her husband. After that, the only person who knows what happened doesn't speak.
You might remember the frank, funny book 'This Is Going To Hurt', written by the NHS GP Adam Kay. Now he's written another book, filled with funny and moving anecdotes from medical training right through to his life outside of the NHS. It's an amusing and interesting insight into the life of a GP.
Alison Weir is well-known for putting the story in history. She tells the familiar story of Henry and his six wives but from a fresh perspective. It's an ambitious and captivating novel that will make you re-think the age-old tale.
This memoir follows Simon Reeve's journeys across vast landscapes, frontlines, minefields, and arrests. If you want to walk with him through jungles, deserts, mountains, and oceans, this book promises to take you through it all, with moving anecdotes scattered throughout.
Kindle Audiobook Deals
When you're shopping on Amazon, there aren't just eBook deals to snap up. I found plenty of my favourite books available for free as audiobooks, including A Little Life, which I think is the best book ever written (although, listen with caution, because it's a tough, emotional story). The beauty of listening instead of reading is that you can rest your eyes and relax in bed or you can crack on with house chores — all whilst losing yourself in a good book.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
There's a lot to shop, so I've just brought together all the audiobooks that I've loved listening to over the past month. I've sense-checked these with the w&h team, friends, and family, all of whom agreed that these are indeed, audiobooks that are more than worth your time.
If you want to make a change to the way you eat, Ultra-Processed People is a fascinating (and free) audiobook. The author, Chris van Tulleken, narrates it with his engaging, soft voice, which makes it all the more easy to speed through.
Can't get enough of the science of sleep? You have to listen to Why We Sleep. It's a game-changer with tips, tricks, and statistics to help you to get better rest.
Atomic Habits is the book you need if you want to take more control over what you do subconsciously. It gives phenomenal insights into micro changes you can make to see big differences in what you do.
Mo Gawdat is an incredibly smart and sensitive man who provides a fascinating insight into how to control your thoughts when life gets tough, overwhelming, and a bit too much.
David Mitchell's History of England's Kings and Queens is a different take on the country's history. It's all the history that you're never taught, but you wish you were.
The Spy and The Traitor is the true story of a spy and a Russian KGB agent trying to prevent war. He's the only spy to ever escape from Russia. Everyone I've recommended it to loves it.
You'll never have a better insight into the mind of an addict than listening to this. It's sad, funny, and has some Friends tidbits in too — you don't need to be a Friends fan to enjoy it though.
If you missed out on the Normal People mania, you can catch up for free with the audiobook here.
Whether you're at the beach, walking, or dreaming of doing both, you'll love Raynor Winn's The Salt Path. It tells the story of her walk along the coast.
What is the Kindle Daily Deal? And what are Kindle book deals?
The name 'daily deals' is relatively self-explanatory, but what exactly are these Kindle daily deals? And why do people get so excited about them?
Amazon's daily Kindle book deals are just like the manic, crazy sales that leave people scrapping in the middle of shops, except, they're a lot calmer when they're online and these deals are Kindle books instead of handbags and TVs.
Amazon reduces the price of ebooks and audiobooks to nothing (they're totally free), 99p, or £1.99. Normally, Kindle books will sit around £5.99 or £6.99, so to have access to them for a fraction of the price is exciting if you're a bookworm like me.
When I first heard about this concept, I thought the daily deals would be on books that are old enough to collect dust on the shelves, but they're not. As you can see in the section above, you can pick up the latest best-sellers, brand-new autobiographies, and some seriously sought-after novels.
If you want to see for yourself, check out today's Kindle book deals at Amazon
Where can you find Kindle book deals yourself?
The most logical place to look for Kindle Daily Deals is on Amazon. However, if you're not a seasoned shopper or you know you get easily overwhelmed by choice, there are plenty of blogs and pages that will whittle down your options for you.
Just like I've done on this page, blogging sites can bring together the best Kindle book deals. Each has its own unique offering, so, if you haven't seen something you like just yet, we recommend taking a look at these sites. They might not always have something that you're interested in, but it's worth signing up to subscription accounts that can notify you when your favourite books become reduced.
- eReader IQ: Make a wishlist of books and then this'll notify you when any of them are reduced in Kindle Daily Deals.
- The Reader Cafe: known as the spot for free novels, bargain books and killer deals
- Net Galley: a community for discovering and recommending books
Is it worth getting Kindle Unlimited instead?
We had a long list of Kindle book deals that nearly made the cut for this page and a fair few of them are free on Kindle Unlimited. Over there, you'll have access to thousands of books, audiobooks, comics, and magazines for £9.49 a month. If you know you're a prolific paperback consumer, Kindle Unlimited could be well worth your time.
The only downside of Kindle Unlimited is that you won't necessarily have access to the same list of the newest best-sellers. Instead, you'll need to keep an open mind, especially if you're interested in more niche genres. There will still be some big-name titles, but don't expect to have the same offering as Kindle deals.
The way I see it is: Kindle Unlimited is £9.49 a month, which is about the price of a paperback. If you read more than one book in a month and you're not super picky about what you read, you'll be saving money.
If you don't, it might be worth just shopping carefully. Kindle Unlimited offers a free 30-day trial, so you can try it before you buy. Plus, if you have Amazon Prime, you can try three months of Kindle Unlimited completely free. By that time, you'll know whether it's for you.
FAQs
How often does Kindle change their book deals?
Amazon has a series of ebook deals. First, there are the daily deals, which, you guessed it, change at the end of every day. Then, their more generic Kindle book deals change weekly and monthly. There's a relatively fast turnaround, so if you see a title that you like, we recommend snapping it up.
Are Kindle books cheaper with a Prime account?
Whilst Kindle books are cheaper than physical books, you won't see any price difference whether you have a Prime account or not. However, you can use your Prime account to have three months of access to Kindle Unlimited, where you can read and download thousands of titles for free.
How many free books do you get per month with Kindle Unlimited?
With Kindle Unlimited you can borrow up to twenty digital books, audiobooks, or comics at a time. Amazon doesn't set any limit on magazines either, so you can have a lot of books on the go. This is generally more cost-effective than shopping Amazon's book deals, although there are some amazing books in the daily deals right now that are totally free.
Does Kindle Unlimited go on sale for Prime day?
Amazon Prime Day is set to fall on the 16th and 17th July and, whilst they haven't released anything official on book deals and Kindle Unlimited, it's likely that Amazon will offer some sort of discount on both Kindle Unlimited and their Kindle book deals over the Prime period. We'll let you know if we see anything you'll like.
Laura is a self-confessed, floral-obsessed, fragrance aficionado. She started out her career working for the luxury British perfume brand, Penhaligon's. Whilst working for the iconic brand, Laura qualified as a Master Perfumer and has now set up her own perfume studio. You'll often find her experimenting with her own perfumes, even though she still owns (and buys) more fragrances than she will ever admit to.Alongside her passion for perfume, Laura graduated with an English degree from Oxford University. Whilst there, she belonged to a number of women's groups, so was eager to move into women's writing. Her first job was with the female-owned fashion brand, The White Company. Here, Laura was their only Fashion Writer, so she helped to plan, write and promote the company's quality, luxury, and timeless clothing, season after season. In her evenings, she worked on a women's health start-up, which is coming to the market soon, offering supplements for women's health. Laura is also the eCommerce editor at one of Future's other magazines, Homes & Gardens where she specialises in covering all their coffee and product content, looking for pieces that are tailored for timelessness. The secret to her heart is both simplicity and quality.
-
-
How to get rid of bamboo roots: 3 expert-approved methods
We asked the experts how to get rid of this stubborn invasive plant for good
By Emily Smith Published
-
The 32 best places in the world for whale watching
We've rounded up 32 of the best places for whale watching across the globe, from the shores of the Dominican Republic to the snowy landscape of the Norwegian Fjords
By Elena Kiratzi Published