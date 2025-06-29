Rachel Stevens' aviator sunglasses, pearl earrings and zodiac print T-shirt are the perfect way to style jeans at weekends

Forget wearing your heart on your sleeve, as right now it’s all about wearing your thoughts on your chest! Slogan and arty T-shirts are always big news during the summer months, and this year is no exception.

Stores are filled with separates emblazoned with slogans, band names, illustrations and lovely postcard prints, and each of them can add some fun and personality to your outfit with very little effort. I already own about a dozen graphic T-shirts, but after seeing Rachel Stevens wearing a star sign design, I suddenly have the urge to add to my collection.

The singer shared a snap on Instagram, and a flash of print could be spotted layered underneath her jacket, and I instantly recognised it as one of the zodiac pieces from Rixo. This birth sign collection from the British clothing brand has a retro and boho kind of vibe, and I love the soft, muted colours - it’s a winning choice for this season, and I feel like buying one is practically written in the stars for me!

You can find the same piece below as well as some other celestial printed buys that will add a touch of magic to your warm weather wardrobe. Add Rachel's exact sunglasses and some similar pearl hoop earrings, and voilà! You've got the perfect weekend outfit formula.

Get The Look

Exact Match Rixo Ria Zodiac T-Shirt £75 at Rixo UK This range from one of Kate Middleton's favourite labels has a lovely casual feel, and there's one for every sign of the zodiac, so it would make a great present too. Wear with jeans and a light jacket like Rachel for an easy weekend wow. Exact Match Oliver Goldsmith Berwick Oversized Aviator Sunglasses £394 at Oliver Goldsmith This modern take on the classic aviator ticks off this summer's sunglasses trends nicely and will add a hint of colour to your outfit without being too bright or OTT. Ted Baker Periaa Pearly Chain Huggie Earrings £30 at Amazon A pair of pearly hoops will take a simple jeans and T-shirt outfit to another level of luxe. Order them now and these can arrive on your doorstep the next day.

Shop more celestial T-shirts

Joanie Estrella Vintage Graphic Tee £35 at Joanie Butter yellow has been everywhere since early spring and the trend shows no sign of slowing. Add it to your sunny day wardrobe with this vintage-style top. ASOS Oversized T-shirt with embroidered celestial graphic £22 at ASOS (USA) Make a bold statement by teaming this hot pink piece with a block colour skirt or some striped trousers. The oversized fit will keep you cool on even the warmest of days, too. New Look Green Mystic Foiled Print -Shirt £12 at New Look UK The moon and sun come together beautifully on this whimsical green top. Wear it under a fresh white shirt and team with your barrel leg jeans for a Saturday shopping trip.

Bold printed tops like these are easier to style up than you might expect. I like to wear my graphic print T-shirts with my best wide leg jeans and trainers for daytime, but they also work well tucked into a printed slip skirt and finished with heels for a night out.

Whether you go for a talkative top or zodiac designs like Rachel, a bold illustrated print will feel a little more high-fashion than plainer tops, and they are perfect for pepping up other simpler basics for a day in the sun.