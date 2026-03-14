Rachel Stevens’ preppy outfit may look designer, but you can buy her petite-friendly ensemble on the high street
The stylish star put together simple separates to create something wow-worthy
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Rachel Stevens’ Instagram page is such a treat for fashion fans, as the star regularly shares snaps of her latest looks, and her impeccable style manages to sit right in the sweet spot between timeless and trend-ticking. The star has a polished yet wearable wardrobe that most of us can easily emulate, and one of her latest looks proves my point perfectly.
Posting a pic in a navy, nautical-inspired jacket and blue barrel leg jeans, Rachel looked sophisticated in the most effortless way, and she finished the combination like a pro, with a classic quilted Chanel bag and a pair of slip-on black mules.
The jacket and denim pairing worked beautifully, and although it may look designer, both items are from M&S. The cropped length of her outerwear suited her petite frame too, so this is a great look to bookmark if you are 5'3 or under and struggle to find jackets that sit where they should.Article continues below
A post shared by Rachel Stevens (@msrachelstevens)
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EXACT MATCH
The oversized collar on this one gives it a playful, sailor-inspired vibe that will add a fun upgrade to your wardrobe while still feeling very classic.
exact match
It looks like Rachel is wearing these barrel leg jeans, which feature a crisp pleat at the front and are available in long, petite and extra short lengths.
Don't have the real deal? Recreate the star's quilted Chanel accessory with this similar, budget-friendly piece that is easily one of the best bags on Amazon.
Shop More Jackets
This shorter length jacket will look fabulous when layered over a fitted shift dress or worn as it is with the matching trousers.
A trophy jacket really can make all the difference to your outfit - a chic and classic number like the above will instantly lift and refresh an old t-shirt and jeans combination, or breathe new life into your work-ready tailoring.
Navy is a great colour option too, as it can be styled with most colours easily while feeling a little more cheerful than black or grey. For spring, try teaming your dark blue buy with butter yellow or fresh white, or use your button-down to tone down a shouty floral or bold dalmation print.
When styling for petites, it's important to think about the various hemline proportions in your outfit. Opting for a cropped jacket and a high-waisted pair of jeans, Rachel ensures her waistline is pushed a little higher on her silhouette, which elongates her lower half, and if the jacket and trousers touch at the top, you only have one cut line in your outfit, again creating a longer-looking shape.
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Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
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