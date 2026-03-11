We’ve found the next drama you won’t be able to drag your eyes from: Brenda Blethyn's A Woman of Substance is a powerful, feminist watch

I'm not sure there's anything more exciting than finding the next epic drama that you can't wait to keep watching, yet never want to come to an end. With this in mind, I come with great news - Channel 4's A Woman of Substance is just that.

Starting on March 11, the eight-part series is based on the 1979 Barbara Taylor Bradford novel of the same name. Channel 4 have already had success with an adaptation of the bonkbuster that aired in 1985 - audiences of 13.8 million tuned in to original miniseries, bringing in some of the channel's highest viewing figures.

Normally I'd take the 'if it ain't broke, don't fix it' approach, but watching the remake made me deliriously glad the decision was made to give it an updated outing. It's absolutely glorious.

Spanning six decades, from the run up to World War 1 through to the mid 70s, A Woman of Substance is essentially a tale of class, revenge, sex and style - a soapy, addictive romp that you won't be able to tear your eyes from.

A Woman Of Substance | Official Trailer | 4TheDrama - YouTube Watch On

In one of her first major roles since Vera, Brenda Blethyn leads a quite frankly excellent cast of women at their mesmerising best.

Against the rolling Yorkshire Moors, her character, Emma, comes from humble beginnings working as a maid for the wealthy Fairley family at their home, Fairley Hall.

Jessica Reynolds takes the part of young Emma in the pre-war timeline, living in abject poverty and vowing that, "When I grow up, I won't ever be poor," as she works for a pittance and is treated like an obnoxious stain.

Despite her grit, the rigid class system of the time means she'll have to fight harder than anyone for the dream of riches she wants - despite being a gifted seamstress, the life she lives only offers opportunities to those born with money, not those with talent.

Of course, she also has the patriarchy to contend with, hindering her fight out of her dire circumstances even more. But forget the men, this is about the ladies - there's feminism, female empowerment, and women doing what they need to do to stay on top as the powerful men in their lives trample all over them with no consequences.

When we meet Brenda Blethyn's version of Emma in 70s New York, she's the epitome of wealth and appears to have achieved her dreams and then some. Except, someone is trying to sabotage her and the Harte Enterprises empire she's built from nothing.

(Image credit: Channel 4)

This could all hark back to younger Emma, working for a peanuts and being abused at Fairley Hall - could it be one of them who want to initiate her downfall?

The Fairleys are typical of your entitled, wealthy families that believe their status offers them unrivalled superiority in the world, although on first glance it looks like youngest son Edwin might've broken the mould.

Kindly and open-minded, he falls in love with Emma and pushes her for a romance despite her reluctance that their opposing backgrounds mean they could never be together.

When Emma gives in to his advances, her hopes of hustling her way out of poverty are derailed when she falls pregnant. Edwin responds by showing his true colours and abandoning her to protect the family honour - so much for being an open-minded trailblazer.

The older Fairleys, dad Adam (Emmett J Scanlan,) mum Adele (Leanne Best,) and Adele's sister Olivia, (Lydia Leonard) are involved in a love triangle of sorts, as a result of Adele's complicated mental health.

Leanne Best is on absolute fire as the agoraphobic, alcoholic, wildly unpredictable lady of Fairley Hall, who can't really enjoy her life because her illness largely keeps her confined to being "the mad wife in the attic." Adam is caught between his wife and her sister, probably because the job of supporting his unwell wife is too much.

In a moment of clarity, Adele asks Emma if she's scared, interrupting her response with an unusually insightful, "Of course you're scared, you're a woman."

This proves that even though she holds more power than Emma, deep down she knows her status as a woman leaves her just as vulnerable as her maid, just with more lavish outfits and expensive jewellery.

One thing is for sure, nobody in the Fairley household will be pleased to see Emma do well in the world.

(Image credit: Channel 4)

And there it begins - a pregnant, abandoned Emma has the ultimate struggle on her hands. Fighting against poverty, classism, misogyny, there's so much she needs to triumph over as she tries to enter the business universe.

When she's successful, the fight remains - the assailants waiting to break her just come in different forms. What we get with A Woman of Substance is Rivals meets Succession, with some Wuthering Heights scenery thrown in for good measure.

It's the next thing you need to get on your TV screen, and I promise you won't regret tuning in.

A Woman of Substance airs on Channel 4 from Wednesday 11 March at 9pm. All eight episodes will be available on Channel 4 on demand from 9pm.