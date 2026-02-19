The Lady is the new royal drama you won't want to miss - here's how to watch it from anywhere

It was commissioned over a year ago, but the timing of the release of the new four-part drama The Lady so soon after Sarah Ferguson’s spectacular fall from grace has thrust the show even more into the spotlight. Whilst it’s not technically a Fergie drama, she does feature - played by the brilliant Natalie Dormer - in this tale of her former royal dresser Jane Andrews.

Jane went from humble beginnings to a royal confidante and employee before being let go and later arrested for the murder of Thomas Cressman. The storyline of The Lady is full of twists and turns based on true events and here’s how to watch the show where you are.

How to watch The Lady in the UK

If you live in the UK then tune into ITV1 or ITVX at 9pm on Sunday 22nd February to enjoy the first episode of The Lady and you will also be able to catch up on the show afterwards too. The Lady’s next three episodes will be airing on Monday 23rd, Sunday 1st March and Monday 2nd March, so you may wish to hold out until all the episodes are on ITVX to watch them all in one go.

How to watch The Lady from anywhere

Anyone who wants to watch The Lady outside of the UK is unfortunately in for a slightly longer wait. BritBox will be premiering the royal drama series on Wednesday 18th March - over a month after ITV’s set to air the finale in the UK and you will, of course, have to have a subscription.

Alternatively if you’re a UK citizen and you’re going to be abroad when The Lady starts on ITV, you can enjoy the show as you normally would at home by using a VPN. A VPN is a virtual private network and it allows you to change your IP address to that of an area where the show you want to watch is airing, meaning you can tune into your favourite programmes.

Which royals will we see in The Lady?

The Lady is primarily focused on Jane Andrews and Sarah Ferguson, so don’t expect to see lots of the Royal Family represented on screen - not even Fergie’s ex-husband. The show’s writer Debbie O’Malley has explained that the former Prince Andrew "does not feature" and said The Lady isn’t interested in the royal world "because it’s very much about the female, domestic world of Sarah and Jane’s part in it".

In the show "we only ever see the Sarah that Jane got to see". Jane Andrews worked as Sarah’s dresser for nine years before she lost her job. For the first part of this time Sarah was still married to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, though they separated and later divorced in 1996. Even so, The Lady is about the two women, one of whom happens to be a part of the Royal Family, and not the royals themselves.

The Lady starts on ITV1 and ITVX at 9pm on 22nd February.