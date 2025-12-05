How to watch Princess Catherine's Together At Christmas 2025 carol concert from anywhere in the world

The Princess of Wales's magical Together At Christmas carol concert is back for its fifth year, with Royal Family members, celebrities and special guests gathering in Westminster Abbey to celebrate the festive season.

Since she first hosted it in 2020, Princess Catherine's Together At Christmas concert has become one of the most anticipated events in the royal calendar - and December 5th 2025 marks its return.

The Princess of Wales is set to gather with family, friends and celebrities such as Kate Garraway, Hannah Waddingham, Dame Mary Berry and more as the service celebrates 'love in all its forms' and the 'connections that shape our lives'.

How to watch Princess Catherine's Together At Christmas carol concert in the UK

If you're in the UK, it's very easy to watch Kate Middleton's Together At Christmas carol concert. While filming for the concert will take place at Westminster Abbey on December 5th, 2025, it will be aired on ITV on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Royal fans can tune into Together At Christmas on Christmas Eve 2025 by tuning into ITV or by streaming it online via ITVX. It will then be repeated on Christmas Day and be available to watch on catch-up on ITVX.

How to watch Princess Catherine's Together At Christmas carol concert from anywhere in the world

If you’re going to be away from your usual TV set-up when Princess Catherine's Together At Christmas carol concert airs but still want to tune in for the royal festivities, don't worry. You can still enjoy the magic of the concert on ITVX, with the use of a Virtual Private Network - a VPN.

A VPN allows you to change your IP address to that of the area where you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to the show, even if you're not there.

