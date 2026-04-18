Princess Anne given special role as Royal Family prepares to honour Queen Elizabeth on centenary

Queen Elizabeth would have turned 100 on 21st April 2026 and the date is not going to pass unmarked by the Royal Family. Her only daughter Princess Anne has now been confirmed as having a special role in the events and will be the one to open The Queen Elizabeth II Garden in Regent's Park.

She'll do this on her mother's actual birthday date and the garden will be open to the public from 27th April. It's been designed to reintroduce more green space back into central London, turning a disused plant nursery into a two-acre garden.

Sharing more details about what to expect from the garden, the official website explains that there will be a straight path that runs through it. This is designed to represent the late Queen’s "unwavering loyalty and service with each end offering a moment of quiet reflection".

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

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Visitors to the garden at Regent’s Park will be greeted by a large pond, complete with seating and a pergola at the south entrance. There will also be a central promenade bisected by a meandering path leading visitors through a series of beautiful landscapes.

The plants in the garden will be wildlife-friendly and have been chosen intentionally to provide a vibrant, year-round horticultural display. Each plant species has been picked as they have some sort of connection to Queen Elizabeth’s life too.

One example of this is the planting of a magnolia tree. A video from the Royal Parks account claims Her Majesty loved the species. Other flora to be found in the garden will include specially bred plants, such as the Narcissus Diamond Jubilee or Tulipa Royal Celebration.

A new garden in The Regent's Park, London | Biodiversity | The Royal Parks - YouTube Watch On

As well as standing as a living, year-round tribute to Queen Elizabeth, the garden has been designed to bring a huge boost to biodiversity in the form of hedgerows, trees, meadows, wildlife-attracting plants and a new pond. Princess Anne opening the garden is just one of the many celebrations planned for the centenary.

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King Charles and Queen Camilla will be joined by members of the Royal Family to see the designs for the national memorial to Queen Elizabeth II. These are set to be built in St James's Park, not far from Buckingham Palace.

The memorial will be designed by Lord Norman Foster and will be created by a number of artists who'll all meet the royals as they discuss the plans. The Royal Family will also come together for a reception at Buckingham Palace and King Charles is set to deliver a personal address to the nation honouring his mother.