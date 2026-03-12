‘My show is for women’: Lorraine Kelly shares disappointment that ITV budget cuts heavily impact female viewers

The presenter has never before been this direct about just who the shake up at the channel affects the most

Lucy Wigley's avatar
By
published
in News
Lorraine Kelly presenting Lorraine
(Image credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Lorraine Kelly has been very honest about the impact of the ITV budget cuts on her daytime chat show, suggesting on several occasions that she hopes her audience will stay with her throughout the changes.

As a result of the huge shake up at the channel, Lorraine's long-running show has been cut from one hour to 30 minutes, and now only runs for 30 weeks of the year.

Article continues below
Lorraine Kelly and Her Daughter, Rosie, on the Realities of Motherhood Through the Generations - YouTube Lorraine Kelly and Her Daughter, Rosie, on the Realities of Motherhood Through the Generations - YouTube
Watch On

Notably, Lorraine and her show have championed the Check + Change campaign. This was founded by Helen Addis, an ITV producer and breast cancer campaigner.

When Helen diagnosed with the disease at the age of 39, she found other women weren't checking their breasts as regularly as they should.

In response to this, the initiative advocates for the placement of a simple sticker on changing room mirrors, reminding women to check themselves for signs of breast cancer as they change.

It's been reported that the campaign has helped many women identify their breast cancer - reducing airtime for shows that highlight important issues affecting women such as this, could be detrimental to women's health.

Bryony Gordon, presenting the podcast, even shared her own story about Lorraine championing a book she wrote a decade ago. "I remember being so nervous," she tells Lorraine, adding, "and your show changed the course, it made that book a bestseller."

She adds that viewers really trust Lorraine and the themes she talks about and shines a light on.

For Lorraine, that level of trust in her from both those who appear on the show and those tuning in, is one of the reasons she does what she does.

Lorraine responds with, "When people trust you with their story, if they've been through something awful and you know they want to come and talk to you about it - that that to me is huge."

Lucy Wigley
Lucy Wigley
Entertainment Writer

Lucy is a multi-award nominated writer and blogger with seven years’ experience writing about entertainment, parenting and family life. Lucy worked as a freelance writer and journalist at the likes of PS and moms.com, before joining GoodtoKnow as an entertainment writer, and then as news editor. The pull to return to the world of television was strong, and she was delighted to take a position at woman&home to once again watch the best shows out there, and tell you why you should watch them too.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.