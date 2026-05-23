Lorraine Kelly is the latest in a long line of celebrities to show some love for Phase Eight - and her raspberry-hued dress is currently on sale
The presenter looked amazing in her rich and rosy, red midi frock
When it comes to high street brands loved by celebrities, Phase Eight is up there with the best. A long list of big names, including Susanna Reid and Sara Davies, have been spotted in pieces by the label recently, and the latest star to wear it is Lorraine Kelly, who opted for the Carey midi dress while presenting her show last week.
Lorraine looked incredible in a rich, raspberry-hued dress by the much-loved British brand, and it featured several pretty details, including puffed sleeves and a delicate textured fabric, as well as a waist-cinching belt to add some shape and definition. The sundress is a bit of a classic for this time of year, and the zip front adds a sporty spin, which helps to keep it feeling relevant for the key spring/summer fashion trends for 2026, too.
If you love Lorraine's dress as much as we do, you’ll be pleased to know it’s currently on sale, and you can find it as well as some similar berry-hued styles below.
Shop the Look
Exact Match
This gorgeous pinky-red piece will look great with just court shoes and a tote bag for the office. Shop fast though, as there is currently 25% off and it's bound to sell out.
The lace cut-out details on this tiered design give it a dressy feel that can easily be styled up with heels as one of the best wedding guest dresses.
While berry hues are often associated with the winter months, this warm raspberry tone is cheery enough to work nicely for the sunny season too, and makes a chic alternative for anybody that isn't so keen on super bright shades over summer.
Unsure about how to style your dress? The plain red piece will make a great base for beige, navy or purple items or try injecting some print with a floral jacket or a pair of animal print shoes.
However you style yours, a midi dress is ideal for the warmer weather months so you'll get an endless amount of wear from just one hero buy.
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Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
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