Lorraine Kelly is the latest in a long line of celebrities to show some love for Phase Eight - and her raspberry-hued dress is currently on sale

When it comes to high street brands loved by celebrities, Phase Eight is up there with the best. A long list of big names, including Susanna Reid and Sara Davies, have been spotted in pieces by the label recently, and the latest star to wear it is Lorraine Kelly, who opted for the Carey midi dress while presenting her show last week.

Lorraine looked incredible in a rich, raspberry-hued dress by the much-loved British brand, and it featured several pretty details, including puffed sleeves and a delicate textured fabric, as well as a waist-cinching belt to add some shape and definition. The sundress is a bit of a classic for this time of year, and the zip front adds a sporty spin, which helps to keep it feeling relevant for the key spring/summer fashion trends for 2026, too.

If you love Lorraine's dress as much as we do, you’ll be pleased to know it’s currently on sale, and you can find it as well as some similar berry-hued styles below.

(Image credit: Shutterstock / ITV / Ken Mckay)

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While berry hues are often associated with the winter months, this warm raspberry tone is cheery enough to work nicely for the sunny season too, and makes a chic alternative for anybody that isn't so keen on super bright shades over summer.

Unsure about how to style your dress? The plain red piece will make a great base for beige, navy or purple items or try injecting some print with a floral jacket or a pair of animal print shoes.

However you style yours, a midi dress is ideal for the warmer weather months so you'll get an endless amount of wear from just one hero buy.