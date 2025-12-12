How to watch the Amandaland Christmas special 2025 from anywhere - stream online

The BBC festive schedule is looking very exciting this year, with two Call The Midwife special episodes announced, and now, what's set to be an unmissable Amandaland Christmas special also taking pride of place as part of the line-up.

Brace yourselves, because the episode features an Absolutely Fabulous reunion - Joanna Lumley will reprise her role as Amanda's sardonic mother, Felicity, and the iconic Jennifer Saunders joins the cast as Felicity's younger sister, and Amanda's aunt Joan.

Does this sound too good to miss? It is. But you don't have to miss a moment of the Amandaland Christmas special, as we share how to watch it from anywhere in the world.

How to watch the Amandaland Christmas special 2025 in the UK

If you're in the UK, it's very simple to watch the Amandaland Christmas special, as it's free to watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Providing you have a TV licence, you can watch the episode when it airs on Christmas Day at 9.15pm.

If you miss the episode, it'll be made available for catch-up on BBC iPlayer on demand shortly after broadcast.

BBC iPlayer is free to use, and all you need is an email address, UK postcode and TV licence to sign up for a BBC iPlayer account.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you want to re-familiarise yourself with Amandaland season 1, all six episodes are currently available to watch for free on iPlayer on demand.

(Image credit: BBC/Merman/Natalie Seery)

How to watch the Amandaland Christmas special 2025 from anywhere in the world

If you’re going to be away from your usual TV set-up when the Amandaland Christmas special airs but don't want to wait a single moment to see the iconic Amanda, and Joanna Lumley and Jennifer Saunders reunite on screen, there's no need to worry.

You can still enjoy the Christmas special episode, with the use of a Virtual Private Network - a VPN.

A VPN allows you to change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to the show, even if you're not there.

Our sister site, TechRadar, has tested all of the major VPN services and they rate Nord to be the absolute best.

They say, "It’s compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services, and ranks among the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. So for a one-stop-shop, you can’t go wrong with Nord."

Watch TV as if you were in the UK with a VPN. Offering a 30-day money-back guarantee, try out NordVPN, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Also boasting some top-of-the-class security, it's a no-brainer. Run into any problems? NordVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

(Image credit: Future)

If you've never installed a VPN before, don't worry, it's quick and easy. Just follow these three steps:

Download and install the VPN following NordVPN's easy-to-follow instructions.

Once you've installed your VPN, open the app and select your server location as anywhere in the UK.

With your VPN installed and server location set to UK, you can now watch the Amandaland Christmas special on BBC iPlayer.

As Amanda and Felicity head to Aunt Joan’s country house for some Yuletide festivities, Mal and Anne tag along for the ride.

If you're wondering what to expect from Aunt Joan's character, Jennifer Saunders has summed her up. "Joan has decided that she will be the life and soul of the party," she says.

Jennifer adds, "She lives in an ever so slightly shabby country house and always hosted the family Christmases’ that Amanda remembers and wants to recreate."

"Joan herself is fairly shabby but terribly kind and probably farts a lot."

The Amandaland Christmas special airs on Christmas day at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.