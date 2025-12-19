‘My husband was so cross with me!’ - Mary Berry shares her favourite Christmas traditions, including one that got her stopped by customs

During her wonderful festive special TV show, A Mary Berry Christmas, the baking legend shared insight into some of her favourite family Christmas traditions.

However, in her determination to recreate them year after year, Dame Mary once found herself nearly in trouble with law enforcement.

Relaying the story to Zoe Ball, one of the guests on her festive special, Mary says that satsumas in stockings was something she did every year for her children.

Visiting her son in Australia one year for Christmas, she recalls the shock she felt when taking satsumas with her to keep the tradition going, landed her in unexpected trouble.

"One year, my son was in Australia for Christmas, and we went to join him" she begins, continuing, "and in the customs I was drawn to one side."

"You are not allowed to import fruit into Australia, my husband was so cross with me! He rarely gets cross with me," she says, adding, "But I didn't know - we were going to arrive, and I wanted it to be traditional."

"I was reprimanded, I'll never do it again," she tells Zoe.

"I have other memories of twinkly stars at Christmas too," Mary continues. Sitting next to a roaring wood burner, she tells the audience of another favourite Christmas tradition of hers.

"Every year when the children were little, we'd take them to see the lights," she explains. Mary adds, "It was such a treat, holding their little hands."

"They'd all look up in amazement, and then we'd all come back and have fish and chips. It was the first start to Christmas"

"Going to see the Christmas lights is still one of my favourite Christmas traditions," Mary explains, as she heads off with Gavin & Stacey's Alison Steadman to view the lights display at RHS Wisley, in Surrey.

Another favourite tradition of Mary's at Christmas time, is a visit to the theatre. "This year, I'm off to enjoy the classic children's story, The Snowman," Mary shares.

Sharing with viewers her final favourite Christmas tradition, and of course, it's something Christmas would not be complete without, it's a carol concert.

Walking into St Paul's Cathedral for a concert, Mary exclaims, "Goodness gracious, I've never seen so many people in one church!"

"The Christmas carol service is a tradition close to my heart," she explains, adding, "and the atmosphere inside St Paul's in truly breath-taking. What an honour to be part of it."

A Mary Berry Christmas is currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer.