How to watch A Mary Berry Christmas from anywhere in the world - stream online

After a wonderful few months full of celebrations for her 90th birthday, Dame Mary Berry is rounding off the year by bringing faithful fans a heart warming Christmas special.

A Mary Berry Christmas airs on December 17 at 9pm, on BBC One. The episode sees the legendary cook and baker enjoy the traditions that we love at Christmas.

From trips to see magnificent Christmas lights, to the mouth-watering Christmas dishes enjoyed by the nation, the national treasure covers a lot in this unmissable special.

She will be joined by some very special guests: actress Alison Steadman, Olympic sprinter and star of Gladiators, Harry Aikines-Aryeetey and presenter Zoe Ball.

Mary also shares her own exceptional recipes, including Pigs in Blankets Cassoulet, Roast King Mushrooms with Chestnut Stuffing, and Pear and Ginger Steamed Pudding.

If you're worried about missing out on this Yuletide feast for the senses, there's no need to worry - you can tune in from anywhere in the world.

How to watch A Mary Berry Christmas in the UK

If you're in the UK, it's very simple to watch A Mary Berry Christmas, as it's free to watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Providing you have a TV licence, you can watch the episode when it airs on December 17 at 9pm.

If you miss the episode, it'll be made available for catch-up on BBC iPlayer on demand shortly after broadcast.

BBC iPlayer is free to use, and all you need is an email address, UK postcode and TV licence to sign up for a BBC iPlayer account.

If you want to re-familiarise yourself with Mary Berry's previous shows for the BBC, they're currently available to watch for free on iPlayer on demand.

How to watch A Mary Berry Christmas from anywhere in the world

If you’re going to be away from your usual TV set-up when A Mary Berry Christmas airs, but don't want to wait a single moment to see the delicious festive treats on offer, there's no need to worry.

You can still enjoy the episode, with the use of a Virtual Private Network - a VPN.

A VPN allows you to change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to the show, even if you're not there.

If you've never installed a VPN before, don't worry, it's quick and easy. Just follow these three steps:

Download and install the VPN following NordVPN's easy-to-follow instructions.

Once you've installed your VPN, open the app and select your server location as anywhere in the UK.

With your VPN installed and server location set to UK, you can now watch A Mary Berry Christmas on BBC iPlayer.

Mary can't wait to share the episode with viewers, saying, "I’ve had so much fun this year cooking with old and new friends for my series and this Christmas special is the icing on the cake."

"To have Alison, Harry and Zoe join me to make a range of delicious recipes for all kinds of festive occasions is simply joyful."