How to watch the All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special 2025 from anywhere - stream online

Like fellow nostalgic drama Call The Midwife, the All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special has become an integral part of the festive TV line-up.

There are two major reasons not to miss this very special episode, that airs on Christmas Eve at 9pm, on Channel 5.

Firstly, the residents of Darrowby are celebrating their first peaceful Christmas following the end of the war, and audiences will want to see how they mark this very special occasion.

Secondly, the excellent Rachel Shenton will be returning as Helen, with viewers very much missing her after she was only present for half of season 6 - the actress had a baby and returned to film the Christmas special shortly after giving birth.

If you're worried about missing the All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special, there's no need to be - you can tune in from anywhere in the world.

How to watch the All creatures Great and Small Christmas special in the UK

If you're in the UK, it's very straightforward to watch the All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special. The episode will air on Channel 5 on Christmas Eve, at 9pm.

If you miss the episode, it'll be available to stream on Channel 5's catch up service, 5, shortly after airing.

5 is free to use, and you just need to create an account to catch up with the All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special.

If you want to have a really good catch-up with the residents of Darrowby, all six seasons of the show are available on the service for you view, for free.

How to watch the All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special 2025 from anywhere in the world

If you’re going to be away from your usual TV set-up when the All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special airs but don't want to wait a single moment to see how the first post-wartime festive period is celebrated, there's no need to worry.

You can still enjoy the Christmas special episode, with the use of a Virtual Private Network - a VPN.

A VPN allows you to change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to the show, even if you're not there.

If you've never installed a VPN before, don't worry, it's quick and easy. Just follow these three steps:

Download and install the VPN following NordVPN's easy-to-follow instructions.

Once you've installed your VPN, open the app and select your server location as anywhere in the UK.

With your VPN installed and server location set to UK, you can now watch the All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special on Channel 5.

To get excitement for the episode building, the official synopsis says, "It's Christmas 1945 and Darrowby is preparing for its first peacetime festive season."

"With Helen unwell, James steps in to organise the village Nativity, but juggling rehearsals and veterinary duties proves challenging, especially when Tricki's future as a father comes into question."

"Siegfried returns to Mrs Stokes' Farm, where Hilda the goat is causing trouble again. At Skeldale, Mrs Hall rallies the team for the Drovers' darts competition, while Tristan scrambles to sort the Christmas tree, with help from Charlotte."

"As old friends reappear and heartfelt conversations unfold, the festive spirit brings laughter, reflection and a few surprises."