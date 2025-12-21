How to watch the Beyond Paradise Christmas special 2025 from anywhere - stream online

A whole host of our favourite TV shows are getting festive-themed episodes this year, with the BBC Christmas schedule not only featuring two special festive episodes of Call The Midwife, but also an unmissable Amandaland Christmas special too.

If that wasn’t enough, we’re also getting a festive episode for Beyond Paradise and it’s set to have everything. A mystery man with no memory? Check! Special guests? Check! A heartwarming reunion? Check! And, of course, a festive, life-changing plot twist.

It’s too good to miss – so how can you make sure you don’t? To keep you in the know, this is everything we know about how to watch the Beyond Paradise Christmas special 2025.

How to watch the Beyond Paradise Christmas special 2025 in the UK

In the UK, it’s easy to watch the Beyond Paradise Christmas special as it will air live on BBC One, before being made available for streaming on demand on BBC iPlayer.

Rather than premiering on Christmas day, the Beyond Paradise Christmas special will air on Sunday 21 December at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

Providing you have a TV licence, you can watch the episode when it airs on the 21st at 9pm. If you miss the episode, it will be available to watch on demand on BBC iPlayer shortly after the broadcast.

BBC iPlayer is free to use and all you need is an email address, UK postcode and TV licence to sign up for a BBC iPlayer account.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by Beyond Paradise (@beyondparadiseofficial) A photo posted by on

How to watch the Beyond Paradise Christmas special 2025 from anywhere in the world

If you’re not in the UK when the Beyond Paradise Christmas special airs, there’s no need to worry as you can use a Virtual Private Network, also known as a VPN, to tune in to the show.

A VPN allows you to change your IP address to an area where the show you want to watch is airing, meaning you can tune in even if you're not there.

To watch the Beyond Paradise 2025 Christmas Special from anywhere in the world, you can use a VPN to change your IP address to one in the UK. Then you can stream the show live on BBC iPlayer when it airs at 9pm on 21 December, or watch it later on demand, also on BBC iPlayer.

woman&home’s sister site TechRadar rated Nord as the best major VPN service, praising the fact it is compatible with all devices and supports most streaming services.

As well as ranking among the fastest services, they say of Nord, “You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. So for a one-stop-shop, you can’t go wrong with Nord."

Watch TV as if you were in the UK with a VPN. Offering a 30-day money-back guarantee, try out NordVPN, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Also boasting some top-of-the-class security, it's a no-brainer. Run into any problems? NordVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

(Image credit: Future)

If you've never installed a VPN before, don't worry, it's quick and easy. Just follow these three steps:

Download and install the VPN following NordVPN's easy-to-follow instructions.

Once you've installed your VPN, open the app and select your server location as anywhere in the UK.

With your VPN installed and server location set to UK, you can now watch the Beyond Paradise Christmas special on BBC iPlayer.

(Image credit: BBC/Red Planet Pictures/Joss Barratt)

What to expect from the Beyond Paradise Christmas special 2025

In a jam packed 58 minutes, the Beyond Paradise Christmas special will see Humphrey and his team work against the clock to solve a slew of holiday crimes, while also planning and preparing for not only Christmas Day, but also a heartwarming reunion — and a life-changing reveal.

Can the team juggle it all and crack this festive mystery that’s led an elderly man living with dementia to the police station steps, while another has been left hopelessly trapped inside a snowman suit?

It’s not only our usual team on the case this year. Adrian Edmondson, Ted Lasso’s James Lance and One Day’s Jonny Weldon are all making guest appearances in the episode to make it a memorable one this festive season.