Are you a Gavin & Stacey superfan? Quiz yourself now

Finally, it's an acceptable time of year to watch the Christmas specials of Gavin & Stacey all over again - and after last year, there's now three to binge every festive period.

And while we're still devastated that the iconic comedy has officially drawn to a close and the future holds no more new episodes featuring the Barry and Billericay gang, we were thrilled to see Gavin and Stacey themselves reunite for a special Christmas moment. Joanna Page and Matthew Horne teamed up to be part of a sweet Christmas advert for Waitrose in a video called How To Say It With Food, giving us a much-needed dose of festive Gavin & Stacey joy.

Want to see how much you really know about the smash hit sitcom loved by millions? Take our Gavin & Stacey quiz to find out.

Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here .

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors