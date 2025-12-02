'You didn’t think we’d let Christmas roll around without showing up' - Gavin & Stacey just reunited in the sweetest way for Christmas

Joanna Page and Mathew Horne have given us the Gavin & Stacey reunion we need this Christmas.

In the absence of any more episodes, the two stars of the beloved sitcom have given us the next best thing: An appearance together in an all-new series of adverts for Waitrose.

Throughout December, the iconic duo will appear across Waitrose social media channels, in a collection of six videos that will see them solving the nation's festive food dilemmas.

Named How To Say it With Food, the first in the series, released on December 2, sees Joanna deliver the line Gavin & Stacey fans will rejoice in hearing: "You didn't think we'd let Christmas roll around without showing up again, did you?"

In the video, the pair join forces to solve their very first dilemma, and it's for Joe Wilkinson. The actor stars with Keira Knightley in the food giant's extended Christmas advert, The Perfect Gift.

In character as "Phil" from the Waitrose four-minute mini romcom advert for this year, Joe asks Joanna and Mathew how to impress his "leading lady" (Keira's character) and "how to say it with food".

How To Say It With Food with Joanna Page & Mathew Horne | Waitrose | Christmas 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Each episode of the six-part series starring the Gavin & Stacey favourites is said to be inspired by genuine questions sourced from social media.

Joanna and Mathew take on each issue to prove that there’s few things that can’t be solved with delicious food.

They solve Phil's food dilemma by suggesting the Waitrose No.1 Festive Turkey will do the trick and let his leading lady know his true feelings when presented with it.

Joanna says in a statement about the fun series, "You thought you’d seen the last of us! Well, we’re back and what fun we had. I love food, so it was such a treat working with Mat and Waitrose on this new mini-series.

"From a delicious turkey pie to a mouth-watering mushroom wellington, food is what brings people together over the festive season."

Mathew Horne adds, “It was brilliant to be back on set with Joanna - it’s become a Christmas tradition. We’re very familiar with the classic Christmas conundrums, but there’s nothing that some good food can’t fix. If I haven’t eaten it all first!

"Jokes aside, food really is the perfect way to show your love this festive season."

After the launch of the first of the mini-series on December 2, new episodes will drop every Tuesday and Friday in the lead up until December 19.