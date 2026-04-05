Emily Andrews reveals the real reason Netflix dropped Meghan Markle's As Ever brand

I confess I was slightly flabbergasted by the news that Netflix and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, had consciously uncoupled.

Netflix had, of course, already 'dumped' Meghan and Prince Harry last year after their five-year media deal came to an end (the arrangement is now a 'first look' at any Sussex project.)

But the $350bn streamer had invested a lot of money 12 months ago in Meghan's lifestyle and jam-not-jam brand As Ever. Then I received a WhatsApp from Team Sussex telling me that As Ever and Netflix were breaking up.

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And the reason? Because Meghan was being ‘held back' by a ‘cautious' Netflix. Say what?!

Team Sussex were busy spinning that the duchess, 44, was relieved to be able to ‘go it alone'.

One of her team told me, 'Netflix do sell merchandise [for hits] like Bridgerton or Squid Game, but it's only a side hustle to them. We've been pushing to do more as As Ever has grown exponentially over the past 12 months and they just wanted to play it very safe.'

Do we really think that the streaming giant would dump a 'hugely profitable business' (again, her team) just 12 months in? And ask for repayment of their investment?

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Seems unlikely to me.

Could it indicate As Ever is struggling?

The move comes months after Netflix axed her lifestyle show With Love, Meghan after two series, and amid some scathing reviews. It also follows closely on the heels of that website glitch in January that revealed unsold stock totalling £16.3 million, including 220,000 jars of jam.

Could it indicate As Ever is struggling? Currently they only ship to the US, so if she does want global coverage, then I guess a big stock list is necessary.

But as I wrote a couple of weeks back, Meghan and Harry have a very expensive lifestyle to maintain.

I estimated it costs in the region of £4-5 million a year. That is a LOT of jam - sorry, spread - she needs to sell. This month, the Sussexes are off to Australia for 'business meetings' and separate speaking engagements in Sydney and Melbourne.

Maybe that's how they will fund their life now - and good luck to them.