Proud parents Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie celebrate Lady Louise's graduation - with an adorable hidden detail

Lady Louise has graduated from the University of St Andrews, following in the footsteps of her cousin, Prince William, and Princess Catherine

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Lady Louise Windsor laughs as she takes part in the carriage driving event on day 5 of the Royal Windsor Horse Show at Windsor Castle on May 05, 2024
(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

There was cause for massive celebrations this week as Lady Louise Windsor graduated from the University of St Andrews with a degree in English.

Lady Louise, who was announced as Louise Mountbatten-Windsor as she walked across the stage to collect her degree per HELLO, is not the first royal to graduate from the institution based in Fife, Scotland - both Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales attended the university (and, indeed, it’s where their love story began).

Posing with their newly graduated daughter in photos shared by the palace, Duchess Sophie - showcasing her new short bob - and Prince Edward beamed with pride. But it’s the subtle touch of Prince Edward choosing to wear the same tie that he wore when taking Louise home from the hospital as a baby that really tugged at our heartstrings.

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