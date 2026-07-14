Kate Middleton reveals Prince Louis's unexpected dream job - and it proves he's inherited her sporty passion

The Princess of Wales spoke about her youngest son's ambitions when she attended the Wimbledon Men's Final

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Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales during Trooping The Colour 2026 on June 13, 2026
(Image credit: Neil Mockford/Getty Images)