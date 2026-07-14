Kate Middleton reveals Prince Louis's unexpected dream job - and it proves he's inherited her sporty passion
The Princess of Wales spoke about her youngest son's ambitions when she attended the Wimbledon Men's Final
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
The Princess of Wales spoke about her youngest son's ambitions when she attended the Wimbledon Men's Final