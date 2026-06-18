Duchess Sophie steps out at Ascot in statement necklace designed by Prince Edward ahead of their anniversary
We haven't seen the Duchess of Edinburgh wearing this unique design for ages and the timing can't be a coincidence
The women in the Royal Family have access to a staggering collection of priceless jewellery from across the ages but there's something extra special about a design made just for you. The Duchess of Edinburgh clearly feels the same way as she wore a very sentimental necklace for Day 3 of Royal Ascot.
Prince Edward joined her at the races and Sophie honoured him by styling the cross he designed for her to wear on their wedding day. I doubt this was a coincidence as it was the day before their 27th anniversary and this piece is so recognisable.
It's crafted with both white and black pearls and was made by jewellers Asprey and Garrard who also made the Duchess's engagement ring. It's understood that Prince Edward designed both this necklace and the matching pearl drop earrings as a gift.