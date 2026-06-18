Duchess Sophie steps out at Ascot in statement necklace designed by Prince Edward ahead of their anniversary

The women in the Royal Family have access to a staggering collection of priceless jewellery from across the ages but there's something extra special about a design made just for you. The Duchess of Edinburgh clearly feels the same way as she wore a very sentimental necklace for Day 3 of Royal Ascot.

Prince Edward joined her at the races and Sophie honoured him by styling the cross he designed for her to wear on their wedding day. I doubt this was a coincidence as it was the day before their 27th anniversary and this piece is so recognisable.

It's crafted with both white and black pearls and was made by jewellers Asprey and Garrard who also made the Duchess's engagement ring. It's understood that Prince Edward designed both this necklace and the matching pearl drop earrings as a gift.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Shop Pearl Jewellery

MHART Black Pearl Earrings £49 at Wolf & Badger These elegant earrings have a French hook design and feature lustrous black freshwater pearls. They're made from 18k gold plated stainless steel and the warm-toned metal really brings out the gorgeous colour of the stones. Monica Vinader Pearl Necklace £138 at Monica Vinader You can buy the white freshwater pearl charm and the fine chain necklace separately or as a set like this. The chain comes in three different sizes and is made from 18ct gold vermeil. The pearl is rounded and can also be worn on huggie earrings. Dokia Pearl Hoop Drop Earrings £10.79 (was £11.99) at Amazon Affordable and stunning, these gold-plated sterling silver earrings have crystals on the hoop and a single, white pearl bead drop. Wear with your favourite jeans and T-shirts during the day or pair with a flowy summer dress.

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