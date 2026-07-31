Even during the heatwave I've been keeping one eye on new-in autumn pieces and whilst we're not quite done with our summer wardrobe yet, the temperatures have finally started to drop. After weeks of dresses and comfortable sandals it's refreshing to be able to wear a bigger variety of pieces and the Princess of Wales's cropped trousers and short-sleeved knit are a great transitional combination.

She wore them when she hosted the inaugural Kings Cup regatta in August 2019 and the trousers were flowy and high-waisted, with contrasting buttons on the front. They fell to just above the ankle and the relaxed silhouette was breezy for a sunny day.

The last thing you want to wear in the heat - in summer or autumn - is tightly fitted, restrictive trousers.

(Image credit: Photo by Antony Jones/Getty Images)

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