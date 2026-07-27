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Duchess Sophie's white cropped trousers are an elegant staple your wardrobe is crying out for as the heatwave returns

They're so useful when you're tired of reaching for dresses and it's still too hot for jeans

Emma Shacklock&#039;s avatar
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Published In News
Duchess Sophie smiles as she poses for photographs at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre during the Commonwealth Games on August 02, 2022
(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
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