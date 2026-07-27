Duchess Sophie's white cropped trousers are an elegant staple your wardrobe is crying out for as the heatwave returns
They're so useful when you're tired of reaching for dresses and it's still too hot for jeans
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
They're so useful when you're tired of reaching for dresses and it's still too hot for jeans