Unlike his older brother, Prince Louis's future career isn't quite as clear. He's sixth in the royal line of succession and might not become a full-time working royal, though he seems to have other plans anyway. In 2022 he did some volunteering as part of the Big Help Out initiative and one person asked if he "might want to be a painter" when he's older.

Little Louis' response was quick and clear - "No, a fighter pilot". He doesn't seem to have given up on his dream as the Princess of Wales later described his eagerness to be a pilot when she visited RAF Coningsby in October last year and said she'd warn her children it "takes eight years and a lot of hard work".

Now we've been given a glimpse of Prince Archie from the Sussex family's summer trip to Europe and it suggests he shares his older cousin's passion for aircrafts and flying.

A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan) A photo posted by on

The Duchess of Sussex posted a selection of different snaps from the holiday and in one of them we can see Prince Archie wearing a pilot's hat, sitting in the cockpit of a plane. He's got his hands on the yolk and looks like he's being talked through how everything works by the crew.

They're clearly not in the air, as you can see boxes on the ground through the windscreen but Archie still looks like he's enjoying himself and perhaps Harry and Meghan organised for him to go there as a special treat. Heading into the cockpit is something you'd be more likely to do if you loved the idea of flying.

Both he and Louis are the sons of trained pilots and outside of his military career, Prince William also went on to fly a helicopter with the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

(Image credit: Meghan Markle/Instagram)

It was his final job before becoming a full-time royal and last year he said that flying was his "happy place".