Not shorts, not jeans, Duchess Sophie's cropped white trousers are the perfect in-between item to pair with everything from shirts to camis
Capri pants are having a moment in 2026 and this outfit from 2022 shows exactly how to style them for summer weather
It can be tricky to find flattering shorts that make us feel confident baring our legs and jeans are just too thick to wear in the heat, but the Duchess of Edinburgh has found a brilliant alternative to both. Capri pants have come back into fashion in a big way for 2026 and back in 2022 Sophie showed us exactly how to style cropped trousers when she wore a white pair in the Caribbean.
She and Prince Edward went on a royal visit to mark Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee and on Day 6 they went to St Lucia. The Duchess stepped out in white high-waisted trousers that fell to just above her ankle and had a subtle kick flare.
This length is perfect for warmer weather as it gives you more coverage than shorts do but without swamping you in fabric and making you overheat.
Recreate Sophie's Outfit
Made from a breezy cotton blend with a hint of stretch, these trousers are affordable and so easy to style. They come in a range of other colours too and are straight-leg, with a cropped length and patch pockets. Pair with espadrilles and a green blouse for a Sophie-esque outfit.
These flattering capri trousers are currently on sale and they have a mid-rise waist and tapered leg shape. You can also get them in a deep navy blue and the white tone would work with so many different colours. Add a bright top for a touch of contrast or stay subtle with neutrals.