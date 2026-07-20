It can be tricky to find flattering shorts that make us feel confident baring our legs and jeans are just too thick to wear in the heat, but the Duchess of Edinburgh has found a brilliant alternative to both. Capri pants have come back into fashion in a big way for 2026 and back in 2022 Sophie showed us exactly how to style cropped trousers when she wore a white pair in the Caribbean.

She and Prince Edward went on a royal visit to mark Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee and on Day 6 they went to St Lucia. The Duchess stepped out in white high-waisted trousers that fell to just above her ankle and had a subtle kick flare.

This length is perfect for warmer weather as it gives you more coverage than shorts do but without swamping you in fabric and making you overheat.

(Image credit: Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Recreate Sophie's Outfit