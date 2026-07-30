One royal isn't afraid to tell Prince William when he’s being 'pompous' - and this is why he just 'takes it'

They knew him 'before he was a headline' and don't have any problem telling the future King how it is

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A composite of a roundel of Prince William at the 2026 Order of the Thistle service and a picture of the Royal Family walking to church at Easter 2023
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The Prince of Wales is first in the line of succession and outranks all but the King, but that doesn't stop one of his close family members from giving him a gentle reality check. According to royal author Robert Jobson, Zara Tindall "can tell the heir to the throne he is being pompous" and she apparently does! Not only that, but the expert claimed to the Daily Mail that "he takes it".

Zara and William were born thirteen months apart and grew up together, with Robert noting that they enjoyed the "same Scottish summers, same Norfolk Christmases, same wet afternoons when the adults were elsewhere and the cousins were left to it".

"She knew him before he was a headline," the expert added, before stating that she "has no angle" when she tells the future King how it is.

Prince William, Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall attend day one of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 18, 2019

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Their closeness and her straight-forward approach seems to be why Prince William is happy to take her comments on the chin. Robert claims that Zara "did the same for Catherine, who married in from outside the tent and found waiting there a woman who had spent her whole life declining to be impressed