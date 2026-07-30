The Prince of Wales is first in the line of succession and outranks all but the King, but that doesn't stop one of his close family members from giving him a gentle reality check. According to royal author Robert Jobson, Zara Tindall "can tell the heir to the throne he is being pompous" and she apparently does! Not only that, but the expert claimed to the Daily Mail that "he takes it".

Zara and William were born thirteen months apart and grew up together, with Robert noting that they enjoyed the "same Scottish summers, same Norfolk Christmases, same wet afternoons when the adults were elsewhere and the cousins were left to it".

"She knew him before he was a headline," the expert added, before stating that she "has no angle" when she tells the future King how it is.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The Four Wives of Windsor: The Inside Story of Diana, Camilla, Catherine and Meghan by Simon Vigar | £17.53 (was £22) at Amazon Focusing on Princess Diana, Queen Camilla, the Princess of Wales and Duchess of Sussex, this book explores how they've shaped the modern Royal Family. Vigar draws on his experience as a royal correspondent and details the private tensions and shifting alliances that have shaped the House of Windsor.

Their closeness and her straight-forward approach seems to be why Prince William is happy to take her comments on the chin. Robert claims that Zara "did the same for Catherine, who married in from outside the tent and found waiting there a woman who had spent her whole life declining to be impressed