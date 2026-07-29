From heatwaves to holidays, Zara Tindall's white high-waisted shorts are an elevated alternative to blue denim that you can rely on
She wore them on a boat trip in Australia last summer and you can't go wrong with neutral basics
Simple styling is what we need when it's boiling hot and it doesn't come much more no-fuss than a pair of timeless white shorts. The neutral colour and breezy shape make them a useful basic and Zara Tindall has shown that they're an elevated alternative to blue denim.
She wore a pair of PAIGE shorts on a boat trip in Australia last year and styled them with a basic white vest top. The outfit was minimal, monochrome - and incredibly chic. If you haven't found a pair of flattering shorts for summer yet, there's still time, and wide-leg designs are worth considering.
They don't cling and are often slightly longer, which is great if short-shorts just aren't for you. Having a bit of extra coverage can make people feel more confident wearing shorts and Zara's were high-rise too.