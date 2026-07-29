Simple styling is what we need when it's boiling hot and it doesn't come much more no-fuss than a pair of timeless white shorts. The neutral colour and breezy shape make them a useful basic and Zara Tindall has shown that they're an elevated alternative to blue denim.

She wore a pair of PAIGE shorts on a boat trip in Australia last year and styled them with a basic white vest top. The outfit was minimal, monochrome - and incredibly chic. If you haven't found a pair of flattering shorts for summer yet, there's still time, and wide-leg designs are worth considering.

They don't cling and are often slightly longer, which is great if short-shorts just aren't for you. Having a bit of extra coverage can make people feel more confident wearing shorts and Zara's were high-rise too.

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Recreate Zara's Outfit