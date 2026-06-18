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Kate Middleton's sage green chino shorts are an elevated alternative to denim that I'm copying in this heatwave

The Princess wore these timeless shorts in The Bahamas and they're a comfy style to inspire your summer outfits

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Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles as she attends the Platinum Jubilee Sailing Regatta during the Royal Tour of the Caribbean on March 25, 2022
(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
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We're set for another heatwave and whilst this is good news for our social lives with lots of potential for BBQs and sunny meet-ups, it can make styling a bit trickier. Shorts are great to wear in the heat but denim options can be a bit too casual or too mini.

They're not the only option, though, and the Princess of Wales's sage green pair are a smarter alternative. As she's the future Queen we're not likely to ever see Kate reaching for denim shorts and during a visit to The Bahamas in 2022 she went to a regatta in these timeless chino shorts.

She accentuated the high-waisted design by adding a chocolate brown woven belt and they had practical pockets at the sides and neat stitched hems. The muted green colour wasn't strictly a neutral, but it wasn't far off.

Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles as she attends the Platinum Jubilee Sailing Regatta on day seven of the Royal Tour of the Caribbean on March 25, 2022

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

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