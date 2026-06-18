Kate Middleton's sage green chino shorts are an elevated alternative to denim that I'm copying in this heatwave
The Princess wore these timeless shorts in The Bahamas and they're a comfy style to inspire your summer outfits
We're set for another heatwave and whilst this is good news for our social lives with lots of potential for BBQs and sunny meet-ups, it can make styling a bit trickier. Shorts are great to wear in the heat but denim options can be a bit too casual or too mini.
They're not the only option, though, and the Princess of Wales's sage green pair are a smarter alternative. As she's the future Queen we're not likely to ever see Kate reaching for denim shorts and during a visit to The Bahamas in 2022 she went to a regatta in these timeless chino shorts.
She accentuated the high-waisted design by adding a chocolate brown woven belt and they had practical pockets at the sides and neat stitched hems. The muted green colour wasn't strictly a neutral, but it wasn't far off.
Shop Shorts Like Kate's
Also available in a dusty rose pink, these shorts are a classic choice for summer. They've got practical belt loops, side and back pockets and a neat turn-up hem that gives them a tailored edge. Pair with a simple T-shirt and trainers and you're good to go.
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Exact Match
Like her Superga trainers, these Princess of Wales has worn her Carina 80 Suede Wedge Espadrilles to so many different events. She usually styles them with floaty dresses but you could also pair these wedges with jeans, trousers or shorts.