Kate Middleton's sage green chino shorts are an elevated alternative to denim that I'm copying in this heatwave

We're set for another heatwave and whilst this is good news for our social lives with lots of potential for BBQs and sunny meet-ups, it can make styling a bit trickier. Shorts are great to wear in the heat but denim options can be a bit too casual or too mini.

They're not the only option, though, and the Princess of Wales's sage green pair are a smarter alternative. As she's the future Queen we're not likely to ever see Kate reaching for denim shorts and during a visit to The Bahamas in 2022 she went to a regatta in these timeless chino shorts.

She accentuated the high-waisted design by adding a chocolate brown woven belt and they had practical pockets at the sides and neat stitched hems. The muted green colour wasn't strictly a neutral, but it wasn't far off.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Shop Shorts Like Kate's

M&S Cotton Rich High-Waisted Chino Shorts £24 at M&S These affordable shorts are made from cotton-rich material for a breathable feel and have a flattering high-waisted cut. The added stretch in the fabric makes them even comfier and they have side pockets and a zip and button closure. Crew Clothing Green Cotton-Rich Chino Shorts £39 at M&S Also available in a dusty rose pink, these shorts are a classic choice for summer. They've got practical belt loops, side and back pockets and a neat turn-up hem that gives them a tailored edge. Pair with a simple T-shirt and trainers and you're good to go. Barbour Fern Dusty Green Pleated Shorts £69.95 at Barbour Made from 100% cotton, these Barbour shorts come in several shades and are a warm weather staple. They're a brilliant smart-casual piece, with a relaxed silhouette featuring subtle pleats. The side pockets and jet pockets are handy too.

Shop More Of Kate's Summer Favourites