Queen Elizabeth 'understood and honoured' this harsh reality about being monarch - now King Charles faces same compromise

According to royal expert Emily Andrews, the Queen felt that duty should outweigh 'sentiment' in her role

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A composite of a roundel of Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle on June 13, 2020 and a picture of King Charles at the 2026 Commonwealth Games
(Image credit: Photo by Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images // Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP via Getty Images)

Being monarch grants you a lot of privileges, but also puts you in a position where you have to make some difficult choices between duty and family. The late Queen Elizabeth knew this better than anyone and according to Woman’s royal editor, Emily Andrews, she committed to what many would view as a harsh reality.

Emily recently reflected on Prince Harry and Meghan's recent reunion with the King and revealed what she believes the monarch's main priority should always be.

"Charles' first duty is not to the spare. It is to the heir and his wife," she claimed in the magazine. "That is the deal Queen Elizabeth II understood and honoured for 70 years. The institution comes first, sentiment a distant second."

King Charles, Prince William, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis watch an RAF flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on June 13, 2026

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Elizabeth II: In Private. In Public. The Inside Story by Robert Hardman | £10.50 (was £22) at Amazon

Elizabeth II: In Private. In Public. The Inside Story by Robert Hardman | £10.50 (was £22) at Amazon

This biography was meticulously researched and Hardman is the only biographer to have interviewed all the senior members of the Royal Family. He paints a portrait of a complex woman who was pulled in multiple directions.

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Since stepping back as working royals, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex haven't shied away from sharing their thoughts about The Firm. From thei