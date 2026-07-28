There's a lot Prince Harry has missed out on since he moved to the US and that includes spending a lot of time in-person with Prince George, Charlotte and Louis. He was so excited to become an uncle when George was born in 2013 and now he's a teenager and Harry has missed out on an experience he used to look forward to.

In Spare the Duke of Sussex recalled everything he wanted to teach his "beautiful" firstborn nephew. He explained, "I couldn't wait to teach him about rugby and Rorke's Drift, flying and corridor cricket - and maybe give him a few pointers about how to survive life in the fishbowl."

So many of these things have already happened without him, including teaching George cricket. The 13-year-old loves the sport and we just got a glimpse of him playing it on the beach in his 2026 birthday video - clearly not requiring any guidance from his Uncle Harry.