The part of himself Prince Harry hasn't been prepared to give up since moving to the US with Meghan

There has been a lot Prince Harry has lost or given up since he moved to the US, including his honorary military roles and HRH title. However, despite all the changes there's one part of himself he's refused to give up. When he was a working royal the Duke of Sussex was Patron of English rugby and was also a huge supporter of the English football team.

This is something he's carried through into his LA life as despite this summer's FIFA World Cup being co-hosted by the US, Harry's loyalty to England squad is rock solid. So much so that he's inspiring Prince Archie to support his father's home team too.

We saw the seven-year-old proudly wearing a red, white and blue English football shirt in the Father's Day photo Meghan posted on Instagram this year.

A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan) A photo posted by on

Betrayal: Power, Deceit and the Fight for the Future of the Royal Family by Tom Bower | £12.48 (was £25) at Amazon Written by the best-selling author of Revenge, this biography delves into the relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan and the Royal Family. It reveals shocking insights and details about all the big moments of recent years.

The picture showed both Archie and Lilibet hugging Harry tightly, and we got a good glimpse of the rose design on the Prince's shirt. Some people might've expected Archie to support the US football team since it's a home World Cup for them but clearly Prince Harry stepped in to steer his son in another direction.

Sport is one of the ways the King's younger son can show fierce patriotism for his home country despite not living there anymore. It's a connection to the UK for him and now for Archie too, giving father and son something they can enjoy together like Prince William and George when they go to watch England or Aston Villa play.

Archie is getting into playing too, as Meghan recently shared a spring-to-summer photo round-up which included a sweet snap of him and Harry kicking a giant football.

A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan) A photo posted by on

Football isn't the only game Prince Harry is determined to get Archie involved in, though. The Duke of Sussex used to be Patron of the Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League before his patronages were stripped. Rugby is a big passion of his and even when his son was a toddler, Harry had visions of Archie playing it too.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"What I need is a few mini rugby balls that I can then get Archie involved with the game because at the moment it's impossible to find any," he said in summer 2020. "But I've got a little space outside, which I'm fortunate enough to have so I need to get him playing some Rugby League."

Rugby isn't nearly as popular in the US as it is in the UK, so once again this is Harry introducing his son to part of his heritage. Perhaps they'll both be excitedly cheering England on in their matches throughout the World Cup.

(Image credit: Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

As President of FIFA, Prince William could possibly make the trip to America this summer to watch a game in person. Meanwhile, reports have alleged that a UK visit could be on the cards for the entire Sussex family very soon.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet haven't been to the UK since 2022 so this would be a big moment for them. Even though they've spent very little time there, Prince Harry has always tried to give his children an upbringing with British elements.

The Sussex siblings have been raised to call their father "Papa" just like their Wales cousins do, even though "Dad" is far more common, particularly in America. They call Meghan "Mama", though when they've written her a letter before they've addressed it "Mummy". She's said she loves this, adding that it's "very British".