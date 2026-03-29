Jane McDonald reveals secret recipe for the 'best Yorkshire puds' she's ever tasted

If there’s anyone to trust when it comes to all things Yorkshire puddings, it’s Wakefield icon Jane McDonald.

The singer and TV presenter might have travelled all over the world with her shows and cruises, but she’s proud of her Yorkshire roots - and that’s why, when asked about the 'best Yorkshire puddings' she’s ever tasted on Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware, we’re paying attention.

Sure, there’s some genius ways to reinvent your roast dinner for anyone looking to get experimental. But when it comes to something as classic as the Yorkshire pudding, you don’t want to mess with perfection. So, how would Jane go about achieving the perfect pud?

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When asked by Lennie who made the best she’s ever tasted, without hesitating, Jane answered, "Oh, Sue…they're like this big", holding her hands apart to imply they're almost the size of her head.

Referring to her best friend Sue Ravey, Jane went to explain how she achieves the perfect and 'huge' puds, explaining how she uses equal of everything. Milk, eggs and flour. All equal."

The next step involves whisking it "like a demon, season it [and] put it in the fridge."

After giving it some time to rest in the fridge, pour in some "really hot fat" - in this example, Jane suggested using oil.

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Once that’s added, the final trick is to simply "stir it, pour it, boom". By "boom", the former Loose Women star explained this means "leave it" alone to cook in the oven. Don’t open the door, don’t take any more steps. That’s it.

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With so much attention heaped on her Yorkshire puds, people might be wondering who Jane’s Sue is, exactly.

Sue Ravey is Jane’s close friend, personal assistant and fellow singer. The two have been friends for years, and fans of Jane’s travel shows (or appearances on the likes of Celebrity Gogglebox) would have spotted Sue in the past.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post about their friendship over the years and how the two have come to live together as later-in-life roommates, Sue has previously said, "I was invited by Jane - we both lived on our own. She's got a rather large bungalow in 'Shakey Wakey' and I spend most of my time travelling between Wakefield and Doncaster.

"We spend a lot of time together anyway and she invited me to move into a part of the house."

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

Sue moving in became a great support to Jane after the death of her long-time fiance, Eddie Rothe, in 2021.

Speaking to woman&home for the April magazine issue, Jane described how, 5 years on, she still misses Eddie every day. "There’s not a day goes by that I don’t think about him or thank him.

"I’m so grateful that I was part of a great couple, and with a man who encouraged me to go off and do my stuff. He was the most perfect man for me."

Sharing more about what life looks like now, Jane - who is as in demand as ever with TV shows and appearances at festivals like summer’s Mighty Hoopla - is more than happy to embrace getting older and a change of pace.

"I’ve got a group of friends and our parties start at 3.30pm and end at 8pm, so everybody’s back and having an early night," she said. Well, with the perfect Yorkshire puds waiting at home, we’d be heading back early too.