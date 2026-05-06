Take our coronation quiz and see how much you know about one the Royal Family's most significant ceremonies

King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation on 6th May 2023 was a royal occasion the likes of which many people will not have witnessed before. From the regalia to the solemn oath made by the new monarch, this was a powerful moment and it's hard to believe we're three years on already.

The ceremony itself was a magnificent display and it was actually considerably shorter and more modest compared to Queen Elizabeth's in 1953. Even so, royal coronations have so many meaningful details and old traditions incorporated into them.

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