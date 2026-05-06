Take our coronation quiz and see how much you know about one the Royal Family's most significant ceremonies
Today marks three years since Charles III was officially crowned and anointed as King of the United Kingdom
King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation on 6th May 2023 was a royal occasion the likes of which many people will not have witnessed before. From the regalia to the solemn oath made by the new monarch, this was a powerful moment and it's hard to believe we're three years on already.
The ceremony itself was a magnificent display and it was actually considerably shorter and more modest compared to Queen Elizabeth's in 1953. Even so, royal coronations have so many meaningful details and old traditions incorporated into them.
Take our quiz and see how much you really know - will you get 10/10?
Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.
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Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
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