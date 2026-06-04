Princess Lilibet turns 5! Take our quiz and see how much you know about the King's granddaughter as she celebrates
She's simultaneously one of the most famous children in the world and a rarely seen royal
Princess Lilibet of Sussex is celebrating her 5th birthday today and we were treated to another adorable throwback picture by her proud mum Meghan on Instagram to mark the occasion. Lili is King Charles's youngest grandchild and so far she's only come to the UK once - in 2022 during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
This trip coincided with her 1st birthday and the release of the first official picture of the young Princess. She's growing up largely out of the spotlight in sunny California and yet she's still famous across the globe.
How much do you know about Lilibet? Take our quiz and find out!
Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.
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Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
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