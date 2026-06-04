Princess Lilibet turns 5! Take our quiz and see how much you know about the King's granddaughter as she celebrates

Princess Lilibet of Sussex is celebrating her 5th birthday today and we were treated to another adorable throwback picture by her proud mum Meghan on Instagram to mark the occasion. Lili is King Charles's youngest grandchild and so far she's only come to the UK once - in 2022 during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

This trip coincided with her 1st birthday and the release of the first official picture of the young Princess. She's growing up largely out of the spotlight in sunny California and yet she's still famous across the globe.

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