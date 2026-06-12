How much do you know about Trooping the Colour? Test yourself with our quiz and find out
Trooping the Colour is an important event in the royal calendar each year but do you know what it's for and what it involves?
Trooping the Colour is always a sight to behold and so many people line the streets of London to watch as the Royal Family come together for this special occasion. Held to honour the monarch's official birthday, this parade is steeped in history and there are plenty of intriguing details that only a die-hard royal fan might know.
This year The King's Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards are trooping their colours and the working royals are expected to attend the event, from the King and Queen to the Wales family. This means we'll likely get some adorable moments from the children on the Buckingham Palace balcony.
Ahead of Trooping the Colour why don't you test your knowledge - can you get 10/10 on our quiz?
Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.