How much do you know about Trooping the Colour? Test yourself with our quiz and find out

Trooping the Colour is always a sight to behold and so many people line the streets of London to watch as the Royal Family come together for this special occasion. Held to honour the monarch's official birthday, this parade is steeped in history and there are plenty of intriguing details that only a die-hard royal fan might know.

This year The King's Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards are trooping their colours and the working royals are expected to attend the event, from the King and Queen to the Wales family. This means we'll likely get some adorable moments from the children on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Ahead of Trooping the Colour why don't you test your knowledge - can you get 10/10 on our quiz?

Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.

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