Royal Garden Parties are back! Take our quiz and see what you know about these prestigious events

Every year in spring the royals kick off Garden Party season in style, recognising and celebrating members of the public who’ve made positive impacts on their communities. These events are opportunities for the King, Queen and other senior royals to speak with people from all walks of life and the guests get to enjoy a relaxed afternoon in truly magnificent surroundings.

We’ve already seen multiple parties hosted so far in 2026 and today’s was held in honour of the 50th anniversary of The King’s Trust. This is a special themed party for the year and there are still more to come.

Take our quiz and see how much you know about the traditions and details that make Garden Parties so majestic. Can you score 10/10?

Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.

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