Royal Garden Parties are back! Take our quiz and see what you know about these prestigious events

The annual Garden Parties are a highlight in the royal calendar and there's so much that goes into making them perfect

Emma Shacklock's avatar
By
published
in News
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales during a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace on May 8, 2026, with a W&amp;H Quiz of the Day roundel over the top
(Image credit: Photo by Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Every year in spring the royals kick off Garden Party season in style, recognising and celebrating members of the public who’ve made positive impacts on their communities. These events are opportunities for the King, Queen and other senior royals to speak with people from all walks of life and the guests get to enjoy a relaxed afternoon in truly magnificent surroundings.

We’ve already seen multiple parties hosted so far in 2026 and today’s was held in honour of the 50th anniversary of The King’s Trust. This is a special themed party for the year and there are still more to come.

Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.

TOPICS
Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.