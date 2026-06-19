Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward are a royal power couple - take our quiz on their ongoing love story

Where would the Royal Family be without Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie? The couple have a key part to play in keeping the monarch running smoothly and they're celebrating their milestone 27th wedding anniversary today.

From their initial meeting decades ago to 2026, their love story has continued to blossom and we saw them together most recently during Royal Ascot. Whether laughing and joking together, undertaking serious engagements or raising awareness, the couple are working royals the King can rely on.

But how much do you know about Edward and Sophie's romance? Take our quiz and see if you can score 10/10!

Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.