Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward are a royal power couple - take our quiz on their ongoing love story
It's the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's 27th anniversary and there's no better time to test your knowledge on Sophie and Edward
Where would the Royal Family be without Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie? The couple have a key part to play in keeping the monarch running smoothly and they're celebrating their milestone 27th wedding anniversary today.
From their initial meeting decades ago to 2026, their love story has continued to blossom and we saw them together most recently during Royal Ascot. Whether laughing and joking together, undertaking serious engagements or raising awareness, the couple are working royals the King can rely on.
But how much do you know about Edward and Sophie's romance? Take our quiz and see if you can score 10/10!
Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.
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Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
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