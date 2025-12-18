How to watch The Madame Blanc Mysteries Christmas special 2025 from anywhere - stream online

Don't worry about missing out on the festive edition of the beloved show, as we share how to tune in from anywhere in the world

Sally Lindsay in The Madame Blanc Mysteries Christmas special
Fans of The Madame Blanc Mysteries are in for a real treat. The perfect cosy drama has a feature length festive special taking centre stage on the festive TV line-up this year, with a runtime of 120 minutes.

Airing on December 23 at 8pm on Channel 5, the episode is set to be the most explosive and ambitious yet.

Opening with Jean attending an exclusive Christmas Eve event at the Musée de Sainte Victoire, the action kicks off when she's asked to authenticate a rare Ormolu box once owned by Marie Antoinette.

How to watch The Madame Blanc Mysteries Christmas special 2025 in the UK

If you're in the UK, it's very straightforward to watch The Madame Blanc Mysteries Christmas special. The episode will air on Channel 5 on December 23, at 8pm.

If you miss the episode, it'll be available to stream on Channel 5's catch up service, 5, shortly after airing.

5 is free to use, and you just need to create an account to catch up with The Madame Blanc Mysteries Christmas special.

If you want to have a really good catch-up with Jean and the residents of Sainte Victoire, all four seasons of the show are available on the service for you to view, for free.

How to watch The Madame Blanc Mysteries Christmas special 2025 from anywhere in the world

If you’re going to be away from your usual TV set-up when The Madame Blanc Mysteries Christmas special airs but don't want to wait a single moment to see whether Jean will be a hero and stop the museum explosion, there's no need to worry.

You can still enjoy the Christmas special episode, with the use of a Virtual Private Network - a VPN.

A VPN allows you to change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to the show, even if you're not there.

Our sister site, TechRadar, has tested all of the major VPN services and they rate Nord to be the absolute best.

They say, "It’s compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services, and ranks among the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. So for a one-stop-shop, you can’t go wrong with Nord."

Watch TV as if you were in the UK with a VPN. Offering a 30-day money-back guarantee, try out NordVPN, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Also boasting some top-of-the-class security, it's a no-brainer. Run into any problems? NordVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

VPN disclaimer

If you've never installed a VPN before, don't worry, it's quick and easy. Just follow these three steps:

In conversation with Best magazine, Sally Lindsay offered insight into the inspiration behind the Christmas special storyline.

"I wanted to do something a bit more epic because it's Christmas," she says, adding, "so it's more like a Christmas film - that's why it looks a bit bigger and cinematic."

The actress continues, "I wanted the heat of them being trapped in the museum with the art, but we've also got that Die Hard hostage/Home Alone situation where they're locked in and can't get out."

The Madame Blanc Mysteries Christmas special airs on December 23 at 8pm, on Channel 5.

