How Sarah Ferguson drama The Lady has been impacted by the scandals of the House of York - and the royal we won’t be seeing
The Lady is based on the true story of Fergie's former dresser Jane Andrews and recent real life events put it even more in the spotlight
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Daily (Mon-Sun)
woman&home Daily
Get all the latest beauty, fashion, home, health and wellbeing advice and trends, plus all the latest celebrity news and more.
Monthly
woman&home Royal Report
Get all the latest news from the Palace, including in-depth analysis, the best in royal fashion, and upcoming events from our royal experts.
Monthly
woman&home Book Club
Foster your love of reading with our all-new online book club, filled with editor picks, author insights and much more.
Monthly
woman&home Cosmic Report
Astrologer Kirsty Gallagher explores key astrological transits and themes, meditations, practices and crystals to help navigate the weeks ahead.
You couldn’t make it up. Just days before new royal drama The Lady’s UK release date, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in a public office. He’s subsequently been released under investigation and has always consistently and vehemently denied allegations of wrongdoing.
No-one could've predicted the turn of events that would precede the show airing, though it has Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson (played by Natalie Dormer) as one of its two main characters. The other is Fergie’s former dresser, Jane Andrews (Mia McKenna-Bruce), who the four-part show focuses on.
Yet I can’t help but feel that the current scandal involving the house of York will attract even more viewers to The Lady, many of whom might not even know the "toxic fairytale" story of Jane. No matter what reason you want to watch The Lady, real life has affected the drama in some ways.
Fergie lost her Duchess of York title in October when it was announced that Andrew would no longer use his Duke of York one, as hers was derived from his. Then King Charles confirmed he was stripping his brother of his princely title too. Sarah has not been accused of wrong-doing herself.
Though she has been embroiled in many headlines due to her own past links with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Several emails between them have been published, including one sent in 2011 where she referred to him as a "supreme friend".
Her spokesperson said that this email was sent in the "context of advice" following "threats" from Epstein but the scandal was overwhelming and multiple charities severed ties with her. Sarah has kept a low profile ever since, though Natalie Dormer (who plays her) was so appalled by the revelations that she announced she would no longer be promoting The Lady.
The actor - who’s known for her roles as Anne Boleyn in The Tudors and Cressida in The Hunger Games franchise - also vowed to donate her salary from the project.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
"Since completing the project, new information has come to light that makes it impossible for me to reconcile my values with Sarah Ferguson's behaviour, which I believe is inexcusable," she said. "For that reason, I will not be taking part in the promotion of the project. In keeping with my commitment to the wellbeing of children."
As reported by the London Evening Standard, Natalie added that her "entire salary" would be donated to the National Association for People Abused in Childhood (NAPAC) and the Centre of Expertise on Child Sexual Abuse.
As she is one of the two lead stars of The Lady her decision not to promote it is a major thing and was the focus of many articles at the time.
Her portrayal of Sarah is key to the show and the dynamic between the real Fergie and Jane Andrews was fascinating. Anyone expecting to tune into the drama and see scenes between Sarah and Andrew unfold should also know that this is not going to be the case. The Lady’s writer Debbie O’Malley has been quoted as clarifying that "Andrew does not feature".
She adds that The Lady isn’t "interested in the royal world because it’s very much about the female, domestic world of Sarah and Jane’s part in it. We only ever see the Sarah that Jane got to see". Jane worked as Sarah’s dresser for nine years, though she was no longer a royal employee when she was arrested and tried for murder.
The Lady will tell her story in four episodes aired over two weeks, during which there will likely continue to be plenty of scrutiny on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
The Lady airs on Sundays and Mondays at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.
Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.