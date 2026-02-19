Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest is a 'wake-up call' for the Royal Family, says woman&home royal correspondent

The royal formerly known as Prince Andrew has been arrested today in what is yet another unprecedented moment for the Royal Family concerning the King’s younger brother. In a statement on 19th February Thames Valley Police confirmed they have 'arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in a public office'.

They added that they’re 'carrying out searches' at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk and that the man 'remains in police custody at this time'. The statement declared they 'will not be naming the arrested man, as per national guidance', though it’s understood to be Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who’s denied all allegations of wrongdoing against him.

'The arrest of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is a wake-up call for the royals and shows no-one is above the law,' says womanandhome's Royal Correspondent Emily Andrews. 'It also raises huge questions about internal processes at the palace. Who knew what, when. This is a disaster for the monarchy and for all the values of decency, honesty and duty they profess to uphold.'

Just days earlier Buckingham Palace declared that King Charles 'has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor's conduct’.

Writing for Woman&Home, Emily Andrews described this as 'significant', but expressed her belief that the monarchy’s future 'depends' on more being done, especially when it comes to how they approach the allegations surrounding Andrew’s association with Jeffrey Epstein.

'If the monarchy’s popularity is to endure, it has to show that it takes these allegations seriously. It’s all very well uttering the well-worn ‘our thoughts and sympathies remain with the victims’, but the institution, in my opinion, has to do more,' she said.

Now, King Charles has reiterated his intention to 'support' and cooperate with an investigation in a new statement following his brother's arrest.

'I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office," he declared. "What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation.'

'Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all,' he concluded.

Andrew’s arrest for misconduct in a public office comes after he’d just relocated to the Sandringham Estate from Windsor and Emily believes his late mother, Queen Elizabeth, would be heartbroken by what’s happened.

She told us, 'I imagine the late Queen would be devastated by today's events. But as a senior courtier once said to me 'Andrew is her Achilles's heel.' This is not just about Epstein but about how the royals have used (or in some cases misused) their positions to feather their own nests.'

In October King Charles took the momentous step of stripping his brother of his Princely title - something the late Queen never did. Headlines, scrutiny and continued calls for police cooperation have persisted whilst Andrew continues to deny allegations.

His arrest comes on his 66th birthday and the news will also likely be a blow for his two daughters Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice who are said to be 'aghast' at the revelations that have emerged in recent weeks.

The specifics of the misconduct allegations Andrew has been arrested for remain unconfirmed for now and an arrest is not an indication of guilt, as no charges have been filed. Yet it is another step in his fall from grace and puts the spotlight of scrutiny firmly back on the Royal Family.